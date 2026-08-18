New Delhi: Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap is known for his straight talk and candid statements. He recently opened up about his personal life and shared details of his relationship with Shubhra Shetty, who is 20 years younger than him. The two have been together for nearly 11 years, reportedly.
Shubhra Shetty prefers to stay away from the limelight and maintains a hush-hush profile. She worked as an assistant director at Anurag's production company, Phantom Films. It was back in 2015 when the filmmaker first dropped pictures with her on his social media handle, and it raised a few eyebrows.
The couple reportedly confirmed their relationship in 2018.
Anurag and Shubhra reportedly live in Bengaluru, where Anurag moved after leaving Mumbai, and continues to maintain a relatively private life.
In a recent conversation with Janice Sequeira, Anurag and Shubhra spoke about their relationship. Reacting to the marriage possibility, Anurag Kashyap said: "I'm very happy to be with her. I want to be with her. So, whatever that takes. There's a lot in life. What is an old man's insecurity? I want to be healthy enough to outlive the people I love. Because if it doesn't happen, then what can happen after that? The ways of the world. So, I think about it a lot. But my thing is, as long as we have found what we have found now, I'm happy with anything. I don't want to lose this."
Anurag is 53, while Shubhra is in her 30s. About the 20-year age gap, the filmmaker said, "We've had our moments. We have been self-conscious. I've been more conscious.. And not just more conscious, at one point, I became so conscious, I was trying so hard to push it away. There was a point because her face doesn't show her age. She still looks the same. She doesn't look her age. So the thing is, the more I grew older and she kept looking the same, that's when I became slightly conscious."
Shubhra shared how Anurag encouraged her to experience life on her own before making any permanent decisions about their relationship. "Because he had seen life and I had not, he was adamant that I go out and if I have to find my way back to him, I would," she said.
The filmmaker was first married to editor Aarti Bajaj. They separated in 2009 after six years of marriage. They have a daughter together named Aaliyah Kashyap. Anurag then married Dev D actress Kalki Koechlin in 2011. However, the duo got divorced after four years of marriage. They continue to remain friends.
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