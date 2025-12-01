Who Is Social Media Influencer Sweet Zannat And What Is The 19-Minute MMS Viral Video Controversy?

New Delhi: The perils of social media, especially when it comes to youngsters are many. In one such case, a digital creator called Sweet Zannat from Mahendraganj, Meghalaya, who shares content about her daily life on Instagram found herself embroiled in a controversy.

Zannat has around 350k followers on Instagram.

What Is the Viral MMS Controversy?

According to Economic Times report, in later half of November this year, a private 19-minute video featuring a couple trended on social media and soon afterwards netizens mistakenly identified Zannat as the woman in that clip and posted several messages on her profile - many called her out for the act.

However, without any identification, several users alleged that the woman in the clip is Zannat.

Sweet Zannat Breaks Her Silence

Sweet Zannat finally broke her silence and said in a video: "Hello doston. Pehle aap log achchi tarike se mereko dekho. Thik se dekhna. Ab isko dekho (comparing herself to the girl in the video). Comments mein batao. Kahi se bhi yeh meri tarah lag rahi hai? Nahin na? Fir sab log mere comment mein aakar '19 minute, 19 minute' kya laga rakha hai. Kisi ka bhi hua kaand mere upar aakar thop rahe hai. Matlab kuch bhi."

She further said, "Arre bhai yeh ladki toh English bolti hai, main toh 12th tak padhai bhi nahi kiya. Mere videos pe log aake post kar rahe hai iss ladki ka photo. Dimag kharab ho rahi hai mera yaar. Free mein mereko viral kar rahe ho, famous kar rahe ho. Chalo koi na, karo karo. Mera toh achcha khasa followers bhi aaraha hai, views bhi aaraha hai har ek video mein."

The digital content creator shared that there was no resemblance at all and questioned why people were dragging her unnecessarily.

Zannat later uploaded the same message to her YouTube channel.