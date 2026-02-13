Who is Sonam Pandit & why her Maha Shivratri video is trending online? Fans watch her devotional REEL, here's why!

Meet Sonam Pandit: The digital content creator Sonam Kapoor is trending high on social media. Reason? she posted a devotional reel on the festival of Maha Shivratri and that reel has hit the internet and how! Let's get to know who is she and why is she going viral?

Who is Sonam Pandit?

Sonam Pandit, posted a reel ahead of the Maha Shivratri, dressed up in a white saree wearing Rudraksha malas in her neck. She adorned her hair with flowers, fully immersed in devotion. The caption of her video post reads:

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

“शिव बिना शक्ति अधूरे, शक्ति बिना शिव शून्य” @sonam_pandit_official

(Without Shiva, Shakti is incomplete; without Shakti, Shiva is zero)

Shiv Shakti Quotes, Mahashivratri 2026 Status, Lord Shiva Motivational Quotes, Shiv Parvati Love Quotes, Mahadev Spiritual Quote, Shivratri Special Caption, Om Namah Shivaya Quote, Hindu Spiritual Wisdom, Divine Shiv Shakti Energy, Mahadev Reels 2026, Shiv Bhakti Shorts, Viral Shiv Status, Spiritual Reels India, Devotional Trending Reels, Shiva Mantra Reels, Morning Mantra Vibes

#Mahashivratri2026 #ShivShaktiPower #HarHarMahadev #MahadevStatus #ShivaParvati Bholenath ShivBhakti ShivaMeditation ShivTatva DivineEnergy SanatanDharma VedicWisdom HinduCulture SpiritualIndia

Many fans have reacted to the reel and some have even dropped comments like 'May Lord Shiva shower blessings #Shivratri', 'Har Har Mahadev! Stay strong #ShivShambhu', 'Sending Shivratri vibes #Mahadev' and 'May Shiva bless your home with joy.'

Fans have also appreciated her devotional content on Shiv-Shakti - explaining (in her caption) how this beautiful balance is important in life for a smooth sailing.

Sonam Pandit kickstarted her career with TV, featuring in 'Mere Sai' and 'Savdhaan India', as per Filmibeat.