Who is Sonam Pandit & why her Maha Shivratri video is trending online? Fans watch her devotional REEL, heres why!
SONAM PANDIT

Who is Sonam Pandit & why her Maha Shivratri video is trending online? Fans watch her devotional REEL, here's why!

Meet Sonam Pandit: Sonam Pandit kickstarted her career with TV, featuring in 'Mere Sai' and 'Savdhaan India', reportedly.

Written By Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Feb 13, 2026, 01:53 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Who is Sonam Pandit & why her Maha Shivratri video is trending online? Fans watch her devotional REEL, here's why!Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Meet Sonam Pandit: The digital content creator Sonam Kapoor is trending high on social media. Reason? she posted a devotional reel on the festival of Maha Shivratri and that reel has hit the internet and how! Let's get to know who is she and why is she going viral?

Who is Sonam Pandit?

Sonam Pandit, posted a reel ahead of the Maha Shivratri, dressed up in a white saree wearing Rudraksha malas in her neck. She adorned her hair with flowers, fully immersed in devotion. The caption of her video post reads: 

“शिव बिना शक्ति अधूरे, शक्ति बिना शिव शून्य” @sonam_pandit_official

(Without Shiva, Shakti is incomplete; without Shakti, Shiva is zero)

Many fans have reacted to the reel and some have even dropped comments like 'May Lord Shiva shower blessings  #Shivratri', 'Har Har Mahadev! Stay strong  #ShivShambhu', 'Sending Shivratri vibes #Mahadev' and 'May Shiva bless your home with joy.'

Sonam Pandit kickstarted her career with TV, featuring in 'Mere Sai' and 'Savdhaan India', as per Filmibeat.

 

 

