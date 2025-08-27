Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2952483https://zeenews.india.com/people/who-is-song-da-eun-bts-jimin-s-alleged-girlfriend-sparks-dating-rumours-again-with-viral-video-2952483.html
NewsEntertainmentPeople
SONG DA EUN

Who Is Song Da Eun? BTS Jimin’s Alleged Girlfriend Sparks Dating Rumours Again With Viral Video

Song Da Eun is a South Korean actress and TV personality known for her appearance on the reality show Heart Signal 2 and for her work in various K-dramas.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 27, 2025, 10:37 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Who Is Song Da Eun? BTS Jimin’s Alleged Girlfriend Sparks Dating Rumours Again With Viral Video(Source: X)

Actress Song Da Eun has once again found herself in the spotlight after revived dating rumours involving BTS member Jimin surfaced online.

The controversy erupted when Da Eun shared a now-deleted video on her TikTok account, allegedly featuring Jimin. The clip quickly went viral, fuelling speculation about their relationship and sparking outrage among the idol’s fans.

In the video, Jimin is seen stepping out of an elevator, visibly surprised by the recording. According to Korea JoongAng Daily, he can be heard saying, “Woah, you scared me. Did you know I was coming? I came without telling you on purpose.”

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

While some fans claimed the video offered a glimpse into Jimin’s private life, many criticised Da Eun, accusing her of violating his privacy by posting it without consent.

The resurfaced video has reignited long-standing rumours about Jimin’s alleged relationship with the actress, keeping ARMY and K-media abuzz.

(This is a developing story.)

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK