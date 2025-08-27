Who Is Song Da Eun? BTS Jimin’s Alleged Girlfriend Sparks Dating Rumours Again With Viral Video

Actress Song Da Eun has once again found herself in the spotlight after revived dating rumours involving BTS member Jimin surfaced online.

The controversy erupted when Da Eun shared a now-deleted video on her TikTok account, allegedly featuring Jimin. The clip quickly went viral, fuelling speculation about their relationship and sparking outrage among the idol’s fans.

In the video, Jimin is seen stepping out of an elevator, visibly surprised by the recording. According to Korea JoongAng Daily, he can be heard saying, “Woah, you scared me. Did you know I was coming? I came without telling you on purpose.”

While some fans claimed the video offered a glimpse into Jimin’s private life, many criticised Da Eun, accusing her of violating his privacy by posting it without consent.

The resurfaced video has reignited long-standing rumours about Jimin’s alleged relationship with the actress, keeping ARMY and K-media abuzz.

(This is a developing story.)