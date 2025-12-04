Who Is Stebin Ben, Singer Reportedly Set To Marry Kriti Sanon’s Sister Nupur Sanon?

New Delhi: Actor Kriti Sanon’s sister, Nupur Sanon, who featured in the Telugu film Tiger Nageswara Rao is reportedly set to get married. The actress will reportedly tie the knot with singer Stebin Ben in January 2026. A report by Times Now stated that preparations for the wedding are already underway.

Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben to Tie the Knot?

According to the report, Nupur and Stebin’s wedding is expected to take place on January 8 and 9, 2026, at the Fairmont Udaipur Palace in Rajasthan. The couple is said to be opting for an intimate ceremony.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Nupur and Stebin have reportedly been in a relationship for a few years, though neither has officially confirmed it. However, the couple has been spotted attending events and Bollywood parties together on several occasions.

The Sahiba singer had previously told Hindustan Times, “I haven't announced anything yet, so of course I am still single and enjoying my life. You never know when the right time is, and when it comes, I will go public. I am very traditional that way. It’s fine, people need conversations in this industry, so I don’t really care. As long as it’s positive and not harming my image, I’m okay with it.”

He further clarified, “Nupur is my dear friend, so I don't take rumours otherwise, and I don’t feel the need to clear them. People make stories—it's okay. I should focus on my career and my music. These things are perks of being in the industry.”

Also Read: Tere Ishk Mein Success: Kriti Sanon, Dhanush Visit Pune's Famous Shrimant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati, Offer Prayers

Who Is Stebin Ben?

Stebin Ben, born and raised in Bhopal, is a popular playback singer who has lent his voice to films featuring stars such as Sidharth Malhotra, Akshay Kumar, Rajkummar Rao, Emraan Hashmi, Vijay Deverakonda, Tiger Shroff, and Shahid Kapoor.

He has collaborated with leading musicians including Shreya Ghoshal, Himesh Reshammiya, Sachin–Jigar, Jeet Gannguli, and Mohit Suri.

One of his biggest hits, “Sahiba,” became a record-breaking success. His other popular tracks include “Baarish Ban Jaana,” “Rula Ke Gaya Ishq,” and “Baarish Aayi Hai.”