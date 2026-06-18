/Who Is Suhasini Mulay? ‘Jodhaa Akbar’ actress who found love at 60 and married just 75 days after meeting her partner

Veteran actress Suhasini Mulay, known for her memorable performances in films like Jodhaa Akbar and Lagaan, found love at the age of 60 and tied the knot with renowned physicist Atul Gurtu just 75 days after meeting him.
The actress recently opened up about her unusual love story, marriage and the journey that led her to find a life partner after decades of living independently.
During an interview on Suhana Safar, Suhasini revealed that she never found the right match earlier in life. She said, “I married for the first time at the age of 60. Until then, I hadn’t found the right person.”
Speaking about her husband, she said that although she does not understand much of his scientific discussions, she admires him as a person. “My husband is a very well-known scientist. When he talks about science, I don’t understand a thing, but he is a wonderful human being,” she shared.
Suhasini revealed that her love story began unexpectedly through Facebook. She had joined the platform after a co-star suggested it could help her find work opportunities.
While browsing, she came across Atul Gurtu’s profile and was surprised to see a physicist active on social media. Curious about his work at the CERN and the Large Hadron Collider, she sent him a simple message asking, “What is LHC?”
That conversation soon turned into regular chats, eventually developing into a strong bond.
The couple spoke online for months before meeting in person. Suhasini admitted that she was cautious and wanted to make sure Atul was genuine before moving forward.
She even verified his identity by checking his photograph and professional details. A childhood friend encouraged her to give the relationship a chance, telling her not to close the door before exploring the possibility.
Atul eventually sent her a message that stayed with her: “If you want to bring a change in your life, you have to work towards it.”
The two finally met after Diwali, and their first meeting went well. Suhasini later said she had intentionally arrived late because she wanted to confirm that Atul looked exactly like the person in his photographs.
Before meeting Atul, Suhasini had created a list of qualities she wanted in a partner. The most important one was equality.
She said she had remained unmarried because she could not find someone who believed in mutual respect and equality. She wanted a person who was not judgmental and believed in accepting different lifestyles.
According to her, Atul matched those expectations.
The relationship moved quickly after their first meeting. The couple met at the end of November and got married on January 16, 2011.
Suhasini said that once they had made the decision, there was no reason to delay. When she told her mother about Atul, her mother was surprised but later appreciated his intelligence and personality.
Recalling why Atul wanted to marry later in life, Suhasini shared that he believed both of them were capable of living alone but wanted to give happiness and companionship a chance.
His words impressed her mother, who felt Suhasini had found the right person.
Suhasini also spoke about the criticism she faced for marrying at 60. She said people often judged her choices, whether it was choosing not to marry earlier or deciding to marry later.
However, she credits her mother for always supporting her decisions.
Today, at 75, Suhasini Mulay continues to share a happy married life with Atul Gurtu, proving that love and companionship can come at any stage of life.
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