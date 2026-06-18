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  • /Who Is Suhasini Mulay? ‘Jodhaa Akbar’ actress who found love at 60 and married just 75 days after meeting her partner

Who Is Suhasini Mulay? ‘Jodhaa Akbar’ actress who found love at 60 and married just 75 days after meeting her partner

Veteran actress Suhasini Mulay, known for ‘Jodhaa Akbar’ and ‘Lagaan’, found love at 60 and married scientist Atul Gurtu just 75 days after their first meeting, proving that companionship can come at any age.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 18, 2026, 03:48 PM IST|Updated: Jun 18, 2026, 03:48 PM IST
Who Is Suhasini Mulay? ‘Jodhaa Akbar’ actress who found love at 60 and married just 75 days after meeting her partner
Image Credit: (Image: @mulay.14/Instagram)

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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