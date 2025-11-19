Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2986825https://zeenews.india.com/people/who-is-tamil-tv-actress-manya-anand-who-accused-dhanush-s-manager-of-casting-couch-2986825.html
NewsEntertainmentPeople
MANYA ANAND

Who Is Tamil TV Actress Manya Anand, Who Accused Dhanush’s Manager Of Casting Couch?

Manya is a famous Tamil actress whose breakthrough came with popular series Vanathai Pola. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 19, 2025, 10:28 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Who Is Tamil TV Actress Manya Anand, Who Accused Dhanush’s Manager Of Casting Couch?Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Tamil television actress Manya Anand has accused superstar Dhanush's manager, Sreyas, of  casting couch exploitation. During a recent interview with Cineulugam, Manya recalled what the manager told her at the time. Manya revealed that Sreyas had asked, “There is commitment (adjustment).”

Manya Anand's Allegations

She told Cineulugam about her experience, sharing that Sreyas said, "There is commitment (adjustment)," implying to go beyond professional boundaries. She then asked, “What commitment? Why should I give commitment?” stating that she firmly refused to comply.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

She further alleged that after her refusal, Sreyas reacted by saying, “You will not comply even if it’s Dhanush sir?” Despite her saying NO, the actress alleged that Sreyas continued to reach out to her multiple times. He allegedly even sent her the location details of Dhanush’s production house, Wunderbar Films, along with a script for the project, which she claims she never read. 

She added, “I am not doing the film. We’re artists. We are doing some other work. You take work from us but don’t expect something else in return. If we comply with your demands, then we’d be named something else. I think it’d be better if people recognised this pattern and sorted it out.”

Who Is Manya Anand?

Manya is a famous Tamil actress whose breakthrough came with popular series Vanathai Pola. She also featured in the movie Raja Rani Roarer Rocket. She hopes to raise awareness about such predatory practices within the entertainment industry.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Delhi air pollution
Why Delhi Chokes While Beijing Breathes – The Secret No One Told You
Technology
Trade Intelligence And Analytics (TIA) Portal Launched To Help Exporters
bihar new cabinet
Bihar’s Newly Elected MLAs: Lagging In Education, Leading In Crime?
Putin India Visit 2025
Putin’s India Visit Has World On Edge: Why US, China Are Watching Closely
India e-passport Launch
India Launches e-Passports: How They Are Smarter Than Old Passports
Rafale fighter jets
How India Cost France 90 Rafales; Ukraine Deal To Deliver Same Blow? Find Out
Technology
TRAI Mandates Variable Pre-Tagging In SMS Templates To Curb Fraud
Delhi Red Fort blast
Delhi Blast: Following Raids, ED Finally Arrests Al Falah Group Chairman
India-France Garuda 25 Exercise
6,913 Km From Delhi, What The IAF’s Rafale And Sukhoi Fighter Jets Are Doing?
Delhi Red Fort blast
Delhi Blast: NIA, ED Continue Investigation - Biggest Crackdown Underway