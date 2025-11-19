Who Is Tamil TV Actress Manya Anand, Who Accused Dhanush’s Manager Of Casting Couch?

New Delhi: Tamil television actress Manya Anand has accused superstar Dhanush's manager, Sreyas, of casting couch exploitation. During a recent interview with Cineulugam, Manya recalled what the manager told her at the time. Manya revealed that Sreyas had asked, “There is commitment (adjustment).”

Manya Anand's Allegations

She told Cineulugam about her experience, sharing that Sreyas said, "There is commitment (adjustment)," implying to go beyond professional boundaries. She then asked, “What commitment? Why should I give commitment?” stating that she firmly refused to comply.

She further alleged that after her refusal, Sreyas reacted by saying, “You will not comply even if it’s Dhanush sir?” Despite her saying NO, the actress alleged that Sreyas continued to reach out to her multiple times. He allegedly even sent her the location details of Dhanush’s production house, Wunderbar Films, along with a script for the project, which she claims she never read.

She added, “I am not doing the film. We’re artists. We are doing some other work. You take work from us but don’t expect something else in return. If we comply with your demands, then we’d be named something else. I think it’d be better if people recognised this pattern and sorted it out.”

Who Is Manya Anand?

Manya is a famous Tamil actress whose breakthrough came with popular series Vanathai Pola. She also featured in the movie Raja Rani Roarer Rocket. She hopes to raise awareness about such predatory practices within the entertainment industry.