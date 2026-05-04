Who Is Thalapathy Vijay’s wife? Inside Sangeetha Sornalingam’s marriage to the TVK chief amid extramarital affair rumours

Tamil superstar Joseph Vijay, popularly known as “Thalapathy,” is stepping away from a three-decade-long film career to focus on politics. In 2024, he launched his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), with an eye on the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

Divorce Petition Sparks Public Shock

In a surprising development, Vijay’s wife, Sangeetha Sornalingam, has reportedly filed for divorce in the Chengalpattu family court, according to ANI. The petition cites allegations of an extramarital affair with an actress.

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Allegations Detailed in Court Filing

According to the report, Sangeetha claims she discovered the alleged relationship in April 2021. The petition describes the affair as “adulterous,” stating it caused her deep emotional distress and a sense of betrayal.

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She further alleges that Vijay’s continued association with the actress led to embarrassment for their children. The filing also mentions emotional withdrawal, verbal hostility, and “constructive desertion,” claiming she was forced to live separately within the same household while Vijay continued travelling and appearing publicly with the actress.

Who Is Sangeetha Sornalingam?

Sangeetha Sornalingam has largely stayed out of the limelight despite being married to one of Tamil cinema’s biggest stars.

Born and raised in the United Kingdom, she comes from a family of Sri Lankan Tamil origin. Her father is believed to have been a UK-based Tamil industrialist.

A Love Story That Began With Admiration

The couple first met in 1996 following the success of Vijay’s film Poove Unakkaga. Sangeetha, then a fan, travelled from London to Chennai to congratulate him.

Impressed by her sincerity, Vijay introduced her to his family. Over time, their relationship grew, and both families eventually agreed to their marriage.

Marriage and Family Life Away From the Spotlight

Vijay and Sangeetha married on August 25, 1999, in Chennai. Vijay and Sangeetha are of different religions; Vijay is Christian, and Sangeetha is Hindu. However, they had a traditional Hindu wedding ceremony.

Sangeetha stayed away from the limelight during her marriage, rarely attending public events and focusing on raising their family.

Children and Private Life

They have two children, Jason Sanjay and Divya Shasha. They have kept their children away from the media, and they rarely appear in public.