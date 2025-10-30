Who Is The Actress Playing Agastya Nanda’s Love Interest In Ikkis? Check Her Connection With Akshay Kumar

New Delhi: Actor Agastya Nanda is all set to make his big-screen debut with Ikkis, which has been garnering love and positive reviews since the release of its trailer.

Alongside him, another debutant, Simar Bhatia, will be seen in the lead role. She is all set to step into Bollywood with this film. But did you know that she is related to actor Akshay Kumar?

Who Is Simar Bhatia?

Simar Bhatia is the daughter of Akshay Kumar’s sister, Alka Bhatia, and her first husband, Vaibhav Kapoor. Her mother later married real estate magnate Surendra Hiranandani in 2012.

Despite her famous lineage, Simar has largely stayed away from the limelight. She pursued her higher education abroad, spending several years in the United States, where she developed a keen interest in the creative arts.

Following the release of the Ikkis trailer on Wednesday, Akshay Kumar took to his Instagram Stories to share an emotional post.

Also Read: Amitabh Bachchan Pens Heartfelt Note For Grandson Agastya Nanda Ahead Of Big Screen Debut In ‘Ikkis’, Calls Him 'Special'

Akshay and Twinkle’s Heartfelt Wishes

Akshay wrote, “My little Simi’s not so little anymore… from your living room performances to the big screen in #Ikkis, heart bursting with pride! @simarbhatia18. And Agastya, what screen presence! Wishing the whole team huge success.”

Responding to it, Simar wrote, “Forever your little Simi. Thank you for everything. Love you.”

His wife, author Twinkle Khanna, also shared a note for Simar on her Instagram Stories, writing, “Our @simarbhatia18 now belongs to the world. So refreshingly natural. Well done, my talented little one.”

Simar replied, “Thank you so much for this. People pay for your words. I just got blessed.”

About Ikkis

In Ikkis, Simar will portray the love interest of Agastya Nanda’s character. The film is based on the life of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, India’s youngest recipient of the Param Vir Chakra.

Khetarpal displayed exemplary bravery during the Battle of Basantar, destroying 10 Pakistani tanks before sacrificing his life for the nation.

Apart from Agastya Nanda and Simar Bhatia, the film also stars Dharmendra, Jaideep Ahlawat, Sikandar Kher, and Deepak Dobriyal in key roles. Ikkis is slated for a theatrical release in December 2025.