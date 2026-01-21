Advertisement
REPUBLIC DAY 2026

Who is the first Indian director to represent Indian cinema at Republic Day celebrations? Here’s what you need to know

A celebrated filmmaker known for his grand, visually rich storytelling will become the first Indian director to represent Indian cinema at the Republic Day Parade this year

Written By Srujani Mohinta|Last Updated: Jan 21, 2026, 07:39 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Who is the first Indian director to represent Indian cinema at Republic Day celebrations? Here's what you need to know

New Delhi: As Republic Day approaches, a report by The Times of India suggests that the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has collaborated with acclaimed filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali to present a special tableau celebrating Indian cinema at this year’s Republic Day Parade.

The tableau will be showcased on January 26 at Kartavya Path, marking the first time ever that an Indian film director will represent Indian cinema at the nation’s most prestigious ceremonial event.

Reportedly, the tableau will highlight the cultural richness and global influence of Indian cinema, an art form that has long served as one of India’s strongest cultural ambassadors worldwide.

Who Is Sanjay Leela Bhansali?

Sanjay Leela Bhansali is a celebrated Indian film director, producer, screenwriter, and music composer, best known for his visually spectacular Bollywood films marked by opulent sets and musical grandeur. His notable works include Devdas, Bajirao Mastani, Padmaavat, and Gangubai Kathiawadi.

Bhansali is renowned for his larger-than-life storytelling, intricate set designs, vibrant costumes, and a strong emphasis on music—often set against historical backdrops or intense emotional narratives.

He is the recipient of several prestigious accolades, including seven National Film Awards and thirteen Filmfare Awards, and was honoured with the Padma Shri by the Government of India in 2015.

What’s Next?

On the work front, Sanjay Leela Bhansali has Love And War in the pipeline, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal.

