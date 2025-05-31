Who Is the ‘Homebound’ Cinematographer Pratik Shah, Accused Of Abuse By Multiple Women?

New Delhi: Homebound cinematographer Pratik Shah has been accused of abuse and inappropriate behavior by multiple individuals.

Recently, independent filmmaker Abhinav Singh took to Instagram and indirectly accused Shah, describing a certain cinematographer as “highly manipulative” and “emotionally abusive.” Following his post, several women came forward with allegations of misconduct against Shah.

Abhinav wrote: “To my female friends: Please be cautious around a certain cinematographer I’ve encountered — he’s highly manipulative and emotionally abusive based on my personal experience. If you want details, feel free to DM me.”

In a later post, he added: “The number of women who’ve reached out to me is honestly frightening. I feel like I’m having a Margot Robbie moment from Bombshell. I will not be silenced. And to those who are still employing him — f**k you. His name is Pratik Shah. He’s a cinematographer.”

Who Is Pratik Shah?

Pratik Shah is best known for his work in Jubilee, CTRL, and Homebound. He was recently seen at the Cannes Film Festival with the cast and crew of Homebound, which stars Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter. Following the allegations, Shah deactivated his Instagram account late Thursday evening.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Indian Women Cinematographers’ Collective (IWCC) revealed that Shah had been accused of misconduct as far back as four years ago, when a young cinematographer contacted a senior IWCC member to report inappropriate behavior. He allegedly asked the young woman for nude photographs.

At the time, Shah reportedly apologized and claimed it was a one-off incident that would not happen again. However, more than 20 women have now come forward with testimonies detailing various forms of alleged misconduct.

Filmmaker-writer Srishti Riya Jain also took to Instagram, sharing screenshots and accusations against Shah sourced from Reddit.

She posted: “To everyone pretending to act shocked, scandalised, and suddenly awoken from their slumber… THIS man worked on one of the ‘most empathetic’ films of the year — or so the interviews at Cannes claimed.”

Dharma Productions Reacts

In response to the growing controversy, Dharma Productions, the studio behind Homebound , issued an official statement:

“At Dharma Productions, we have a zero-tolerance policy against inappropriate behavior and sexual harassment towards any individual working with us in any capacity, and we treat sexual harassment cases very seriously.

Mr. Pratik Shah was a freelancer on the project Homebound and was engaged for a limited period. His engagement with us has since been completed. During this time, our Internal Committee for POSH did not receive any complaints against him from any cast or crew members involved with the film.”