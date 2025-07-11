New Delhi: The very dashing Aditya Roy Kapur recently dropped his photo dump from a leisurely vacay and guess what? Internet found something interesting from his staycation. Netizens were quick to notice a mysterious woman's hand in those pictures and so began the guessing game to reveal the identity of the person he was holidaying with.

Aditya Roy Kapur Dating Mystery Woman?

Aditya Roy Kapur shared photos of himself standing in the kitchen playing football, sharing a sneak-peek into his fun times at the Airbnb property. Aditya captioned the photo dump as, “A cosmic bonanza. Thanks @airbnb. Good scene. I want the sink.”

One of the photos, featured a woman's hand with white nail polish, fuelling speculation about his dating life. His post also included a video of him playing football with two women and a close-up shot of a woman's hand holding a snack.

Internet Reacts To Aditya's Photodump

Netizens were quick to throng to his comment section and guess the identity of the mystery woman. One user wrote: Who's he soft launching. Another person said: Who's the girl with white nailpolish

Many social media users speculated that the woman in the photo is Georgina Dsilva, a model from Goa. One user commented: Guys the girl that he soft launched is @georginadsilva !

Interestingly, model Georgina Dsilva has shared pictures flaunting similar nail art in her latest post and that she and Aditya follow and each other's posts on Instagram.

Aditya Roy Kapur's Dating History

For the unversed, Aditya Roy Kapur was earlier dating Ananya Panday. The couple were in a relationship for almost 2 years before calling it quits. However, neither of them spoke about it in public ever. During Aashiqui days, he was romantically linked to Shraddha Kapoor, but back then too it was a 'hush-hush' affair.

On the work front, Aditya was seen recently in Metro… In Dino opposite Sara Ali Khan. The film is a romantic drama by Anurag Basu, featuring Sara Ali Khan, Neena Gupta, Anupam Kher, Konkona Sen Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi, Fatima Sana Sheikh, and Ali Fazal.