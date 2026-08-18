/Who is World’s Ugliest Dog 2026? Meet Jinny Lu, the rescue pug crowned at 50th anniversary contest

World Ugliest Dog 2026: A six-year-old rescue pug named Jinny Lu has officially taken top honours at the 2026 World’s Ugliest Dog Contest, held on August 14 at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds in Santa Rosa, California. Produced by the Sonoma-Marin Agricultural Association, the landmark 50th-anniversary event brought together a lineup of uniquely charming canines from across the country to celebrate individuality and advocate for pet adoption.
Entering the competition for the fourth time, Jinny Lu captured the judge's hearts with her distinct look and spunky personality. Her owner, Michelle Grady, was awarded the grand prize of $5,000 (approx. Rs 4,77,250) sponsored by MUG Root Beer. According to a statement from the sponsor, Jinny Lu was adopted through Pug Rescue four years ago and has since been a constant source of joy and playful mischief. Grady noted that her dog genuinely loves competing, meeting crowds, and embracing everything the event represents.
Runner-up honours also came with cash prizes. Pinky, a Chihuahua-Pomeranian mix, secured second place along with a $3,000 (approx. Rs 2,86,770) reward, while Otto, a Chihuahua mix, finished in third place, earning $2,000 (approx. Rs 1,91,180).
Despite its blunt title, organisers emphasise that the competition has never been about shaming animals. Instead, the annual parade highlights each dog's inner beauty, showing that even the most unconventional-looking pets have endless love to give.
Mandy Clendenen, CEO of the Sonoma-Marin Agricultural Association, stated that the event’s core mission remains rooted in advocacy. Over its 50-year history, the local tradition has evolved into an international phenomenon that spreads a global message of compassion, acceptance, and the importance of adopting shelter pets.
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