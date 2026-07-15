Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Entertainment
  • /People
  • /Who is Yogesh Rawat? Lock Upp Season 2 contestant who confessed to shoplifting goods worth Rs 60,000 from malls

Who is Yogesh Rawat? Lock Upp Season 2 contestant who confessed to shoplifting goods worth Rs 60,000 from malls

Yogesh Rawat in Lock Upp Season: Ram Kapoor quizzed Yogesh, asking him if he feels apologetic over it, to which the latter alleged that his supporters are aware of what he does, and he no longer does it as he knows it is wrong.

Written ByRitika Handoo
Published: Jul 15, 2026, 12:35 PM IST|Updated: Jul 15, 2026, 12:35 PM IST
Who is Yogesh Rawat? Lock Upp Season 2 contestant who confessed to shoplifting goods worth Rs 60,000 from malls
Image Credit: Instagram/@yogeshrawat

About the Author

Ritika Handoo

Ritika Handoo

Proud Kashmiri. Bollywood Buff - Ritika Handoo has been covering the world of glitz and glamour for over 13 years. Passionate about reality shows & celeb lives, when not tapping trends, she loves exploring lifestyle reads for the soul, and works on SEO-driven content. With a Bachelor’s in English literature and Masters in Mass Communication, in the middle of ‘breaking news’ chaos, her lookout for 5Ws & H remains on priority. Started out with HT Syndication & India Today, with gaining digital exposure first at News24. Interviewed Chetan Bhagat, Neha Dhupia, Adah Sharma, Yash Birla among others. Interacted with Deepika Padukone in a media group event for Gehraiyaan. Attended Pushpa 2 success bash, Vikram Vedha media conference & interacted with Hrithik Roshan. 

Can reach out to her at: Ritika.handoo@zeemedia.com or 

@ritikahandoo on X

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Mahindra Thar and XUV 3XO get costlier now - Details
Auto news2 min ago
2
Yogesh Rawat2 min ago
3
neet refund 20265 min ago
4
Indian Film Festival Melbourne7 min ago
5
Australian women cricket cheating scandal8 min ago