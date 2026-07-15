/Who is Yogesh Rawat? Lock Upp Season 2 contestant who confessed to shoplifting goods worth Rs 60,000 from malls

New Delhi: Lock Upp: Sach ya Sazaa (Lock Upp Season 2) has turned out to a newsmaker on OTT. Ormax recently dropped a list of the top 10 most-watched properties on OTT in India between July 6-12, 2026 based on audience research. Among all, Lock Upp 2 has soared past other reality TV titles to triumph with an excellent 3.6 million views. The season will run over a six-week 'lock-up' period with this mix of TV stars, influencers, and reality-show veterans living under constant surveillance. One of the contestants on the show Yogesh Rawat's recent revelation hogged attention.
Reality TV star Yogesh Rawat is a content creator and fitness enthusiast. He shot to fame with shows like MTV Roadies Double Cross and MTV Splitsvilla X6. Originally from Dehradun, Uttarakhand, he is an accomplished martial artist who holds a Taekwondo black belt and has won two national gold medals in kickboxing.
After gaining attention in Splitsvilla X6 for his charm and relationship (love triangle) trouble, he is now making waves for his stint on Lock Upp Season 2.
In the recent episode, Farah Khan asked the inmates, who were ‘controllers’, to rescue their ‘dependents.’ Yogesh Rawat, who was Madhuri Grover's dependent, was chosen to share his first secret.
In the episode, Yogesh revealed, “This is not some sentimental secret. I am older now and have made a lot of money, but until a few years ago whenever I visited malls or places, just for the thrill, even though I had the money to buy whatever, I would just feel like let us take this thing and leave. I used to take things like that occasionally. Basically, shoplifting.”
Hearing this, Farah asked him how much he had stolen from stores, to which he replied that it must have been between Rs 50,000 and Rs 60,000.
Ram Kapoor quizzed Yogesh, asking him if he feels apologetic over it, to which the latter alleged that his supporters are aware of what he does, and he no longer does it as he knows it is wrong.
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