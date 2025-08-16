Who Is Yogita Bihani? Meet Actress Engaged To Archana Puran Singh’s Son Aaryamann

New Delhi: Celebrations are in full swing in the household of actor couple Archana Puran Singh and Parmeet Sethi as their son, Aaryamann Sethi, is now engaged to actor Yogita Bihani. The proposal, which came just a day after Yogita’s birthday, was captured in a heartwarming moment on Aaryamann’s vlog, leaving fans and family emotional.

Who is Yogita Bihani?

Born on August 7, 1995, in Bikaner and raised in Delhi, Yogita holds a degree in Computer Science from Delhi University. Before entering the entertainment industry, she worked at a startup until 2016.

Her journey into showbiz began with a strong showing in the 2018 Femina Miss India Rajasthan, where she emerged as one of the top 3 contestants. That same year, she gained visibility after appearing in a promo for Dus Ka Dum with Salman Khan, which caught the attention of Ekta Kapoor. Soon after, she landed the lead role opposite Karan Kundrra in the TV series Dil Hi Toh Hai. In 2019, she also starred in Kavach... Maha Shivratri.

A Growing Film Career

Yogita made her film debut in 2020 with the meta-thriller AK vs AK, starring Anil Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap. She later appeared in Vikram Vedha (2022) alongside Hrithik Roshan, and more recently, in the 2023 controversial drama The Kerala Story starring Adah Sharma.

Music & Collaborations

Beyond films and TV, Yogita has featured in popular music videos, including Alone by Kapil Sharma and Guru Randhawa, and Ishq Ka Asar by Stebin Ben. She has also collaborated with her fiancé, appearing in Aaryamann’s music videos Chhoti Baatein and Madhubala.

Although the couple kept their relationship under wraps until July this year, Yogita made her first appearance in Aary Vlogs that same month. In a now-viral video, Aaryamann staged a surprise proposal by pretending to forget the keys to their new home. Moments later, he got down on one knee and proposed to Yogita in front of his parents. The emotional moment saw Archana Puran Singh visibly moved as Yogita said yes.