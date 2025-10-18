Who Is Zaira Wasim? The ‘Dangal’ Star Who Left Bollywood For Religious Reasons, Now Announces Her Marriage

New Delhi: Former Bollywood actress Zaira Wasim, best known for her roles in Dangal and Secret Superstar, has announced her marriage. The actress had quit Bollywood in 2019, citing religious reasons.

Zaira took to Instagram to share two pictures from her wedding day but did not reveal the name or face of her husband.

For her big day, Zaira wore a bright red wedding outfit adorned with golden embroidery. The pictures showed the couple signing the nikaah papers and posing with their backs to the camera.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Along with the photos, she wrote a short caption that read, “Qubool Hai x3.”

Zaira made her Bollywood debut in 2016 with Dangal, where she played the younger version of wrestler Geeta Phogat. The film, which also starred Aamir Khan, was a massive success, and her performance earned her the National Film Award for Best Supporting Actress.

She later appeared in Secret Superstar (2017), a musical drama about a teenage girl chasing her dream of becoming a singer. The film, also featuring Aamir Khan, received widespread acclaim for its performances and storyline.

Zaira’s last film was The Sky Is Pink (2019), alongside Priyanka Chopra and Farhan Akhtar. Soon after, she announced her decision to quit acting, saying she wanted to focus on her faith.

In a Facebook post at the time, she had written:

“I want to confess that I am not truly happy with this identity — that is, my line of work. For a very long time now, it has felt like I have struggled to become someone else.”

(Inputs from ANI)