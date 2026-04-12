Who is Zanai Bhosle? All about Asha Bhosle’s granddaughter—education, debut film and music career

New Delhi: Legendary singer Asha Bhosle was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital last night after suffering from extreme exhaustion and a chest infection. Her granddaughter, Zanai Bhosle, confirmed the hospitalisation and requested privacy.

Zanai shared an Instagram post, writing, “My grandmother, Asha Bhosle, due to extreme exhaustion and a chest infection, has been admitted to the hospital. We request you to respect our privacy. Treatment is ongoing, and we hope everything will be well. We shall update you soon.”

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Who is Zanai Bhosle?

Zanai Bhosle is the daughter of Anand Bhosle and Anuja Bhosle. She is a singer, lyricist, and aspiring actress.

She also has a brother named Ranjai Bhosle.

Born on January 16, 2002, Zanai is reportedly 24 years old and studied at Institut Le Rosey in Switzerland. While she is set to make her acting debut, she has already worked on several music projects. Her discography includes tracks like “Main Heer Teri,” “Adatein,” and “Kehndi Hai.” She has also collaborated with her grandmother on various musical ventures.

Debut Film

Back in 2024, Asha Bhosle had expressed excitement about Zanai’s acting debut. Taking to X, she announced Zanai’s first film, The Pride of Bharat – Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

She wrote, “I sincerely hope that she claims her destined position in cinematic history and wish her and @thisissandeeps all the very best.”

The film is reportedly slated for release in 2027. Zanai will portray Rani Saibai Bhonsale. Directed by Sandeep Singh, the film also stars Rishab Shetty, with reports suggesting Vivek Oberoi may also feature.

More About Zanai

Zanai is also a trained Kathak dancer and often shares her performances on social media.

Last year, she grabbed headlines after rumours surfaced about her dating Indian cricketer Mohammed Siraj when their pictures went viral. However, the duo later dismissed the speculation, referring to each other as “brother” and “sister.”