/Who was Ankit Baliyan? 18 rounds shot at Bhari Court Mein Goli Marenge Meri Jaan singer outside gym

New Delhi: Haryanvi singer and YouTuber Ankit Baliyan's murder has left his fans and music industry shocked. Whether it is the gang rivalries or personal disputes - the exact motive behind the targeted killing is yet to be established. Baliyan was shot dead by unidentified assailants outside a gym in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district on Wednesday evening.
Ankit Baliyan was a famous Haryanvi singer, actor, YouTuber and digital creator from Bantikhera village in Uttar Pradesh’s Shamli district. He has reportedly worked with several artists including Masoom Sharma, Raju Punjabi and Aashu Twinkle.
Some of his hit numbers include 112 NE, Goli Ke Barood, Jaat Jatni, Savidhan, System, Riflein and Ek Khtola Jail Ke Bhitar. However, it was Bhari Court Mein Goli Marenge Meri Jaan, which got him fame. The track got over 54 million YouTube views and he has a following 3.6 lakh subscribers.
Reportedly, he also made podcasts and local videos featuring politicians, farmer leaders and community figures.
Ankit had created a song featuring a similar theme as the killing of Gangster Jitendra Gogi who was shot dead inside Rohini Court. Shamli SP NP Singh said police are investigating the post and are working on the lead to determine whether there was an old dispute involving the Gogi gang and whether it could be linked to Baliyan's killing.
Police are also examining CCTV footage and probing all possible angles, including old rivalries and personal disputes. The exact motive behind the targeted killing is yet to be established.
Speaking to ANI, ADG Meerut, Bhanu Bhaskar, confirmed that the incident occurred on Wednesday evening and provided details about the sequence of events and the ongoing probe.
He said, "The victim was a singer named Ankit Baliyan... He was a well-known singer with many videos on YouTube. He had been working out at a fitness gym; as he stepped out--around 6:55 PM--four unidentified individuals arrived in two vehicles and opened fire. He sustained gunshot injuries. Although police personnel were present and immediately rushed him to the Community Health Centre (CHC), the doctors were unable to save him.
"Work has commenced on analysing technical footage and pursuing other investigative leads. A large team has been sent to Haryana to work on the case, while another large team is operating in other areas... We are confident that we will solve this case very soon and take strict action against the perpetrators... Further investigation and inquiry are underway," ADG Meerut added.
He said, "The police have assured that action would be taken as soon as possible. We didn't really know the details ourselves. We weren't even at home. To this day, we still don't know who they were or how it happened; we are completely in the dark. We will accept whatever action the police take..."
The incident came to light after an emergency call was placed to Dial 112, prompting local police teams to rush to the crime scene.
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