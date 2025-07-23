Who Was 'Atheist Krishna'? Young Memer Who Made PM Modi, Akshay Kumar Laugh Dies Of Pneumonia

New Delhi: Atheist Krishna, a popular content creator known for his hilarious memes and Photoshop edits, has passed away due to complications from pneumonia.

Krishna’s work had garnered the attention of notable celebrities, including Bollywood star Akshay Kumar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

According to a post on X (formerly Twitter) by @nainaverse, Krishna had been unwell and required surgery. His condition worsened after contracting pneumonia. His brother later confirmed via WhatsApp that Krishna passed away at 4:30 AM on July 23. While his exact age is not publicly known, his untimely death has left fans and the creative community in deep shock and grief.

“Woke up to the terrible news of Atheist_Krishna passing away. He was one of the kindest people I met on this platform. On 10th July, he told me he was unwell and needed to be operated on. He caught pneumonia. At that time, he said, ‘It would be a miracle if I survive this.’ I couldn’t stop thinking about it. Just yesterday, I couldn’t wait and pinged him... Gone too soon,” @nainaverse wrote, sharing a screenshot of their WhatsApp conversation.

Who Was Atheist Krishna?

The late satirist, Krishna, hailed from Odisha and later moved to Visakhapatnam and Hyderabad, according to a report by Times Now. His creative content was mostly memes and clever Photoshop edits. It was appreciated by both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and actor Akshay Kumar.

In a heartfelt video, Akshay Kumar praised Krishna’s work, saying: “Hi Krishna, this is Akshay. A few of my friends know about you and follow your content. They told me about the incredible work you do with your Photoshop skills to bring a smile to people's faces. Recently, I showed one of your memes to our Prime Minister Narendra Modi and he also had a hearty laugh... Keep bringing a smile to people’s faces with your clean and honest humour. You will receive a lot of blessings. Keep it up, Krishna.”

PM Modi reposted the video and wrote: “Like all of you, I also enjoyed seeing myself dance. Such creativity in peak poll season is truly a delight!”

According to the Times Now report, Krishna had been preparing for surgery, but after contracting pneumonia, his condition deteriorated rapidly.

Several personalities, including actress Rupali Ganguly and author Anand Ranganathan, have expressed their condolences and mourned his untimely demise.