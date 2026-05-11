Who was Bharath Kanth? Telugu actor and cinematographer Trilok die in tragic Hyderabad ORR accident

Hyderabad: Telugu actor, YouTuber, and dancer Bharath Kanth and cinematographer G Sai Trilok died on Sunday night in a tragic road accident in Hyderabad. Adibatla police revealed their car collided with a truck, as reported by ANI. Bharath and Trilok were both just 31 years old, and were rising talents in the Telugu film industry. A case has been registered and bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, and further investigation is going on.

Adibatla Inspector, B Ravi Kumar said, “When the car reached near exit number 12, Bharat Kanth, who was driving the car, rammed into a container truck ahead of the car. Both Bharath Kanth and Sai Trilok suffered serious injuries and died on the spot." Bharath Kanth had more than 42.7K followers on Instagram and was a dancer, content creator, and actor.

Hyderabad, Telangana: Telugu actor Bharath Kanth and another person lost their lives after their car collided with a truck near Exit No. 12 on the ORR under Adibatla police station limits in Hyderabad. This incident happened last night. We have registered a case, shifted the… — ANI (@ANI) May 11, 2026

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He starred in a movie titled 'Gramam' in 2021, which was directed by Chenna Narayana. The film also starred Rupa Sridevi in the lead role. The actor was also seen in the 2024 release 'Tenant.'

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Friends and fans mourn Bharath Kanth's demise

Bigg Boss Telugu season 3 contestant, Ashu Reddy, took to Instagram to mourn Bharath's death. She shared pictures with the late actor and wrote, "This is a personal loss to me.. my best friend, my emergency contact, my family, my person is with Shivaya now.. I never thought I would post something that will never reach you.. until i SEE YOU AGAIN, your smile and face will always be remembered.. You are alive to me BHARATH KANTH- my best friend, you are irreplaceable to me!! With a heavy and broken heart, Goodbye Bharath @bharath_kanth (sic)."

Actress Chandhine Kaur commented on Bharath's last post, "This was your last post, and it was for me… and you were with me.. Ma, you have been the greatest thing that has happened in my life. I love you with all my heart and will still do always.. you will always be apart of me.. i am tearing while typing but rest in peace (sic)."

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