Who Was Biplab Dasgupta? Veteran Bengali Actor and Elocutionist Dies at 75

New Delhi: Bengali actor and celebrated elocutionist Biplab Dasgupta passed away on April 24 in Kolkata at the age of 75. He had been unwell for some time following complications after a prostate operation. He leaves behind a rich body of work spanning films, television, and voice performances.

According to family members, Dasgupta had been dealing with post-operative complications after a prostate surgery and complained of uneasiness at his Golf Club Road residence in Tollygunje. He breathed his last while being taken to the hospital later in the day.

Bengali actor Biplab Dasgupta passes away

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Multiple media reports state Dasgupta had been dealing with post-operative complications in the days leading up to his death. His wife, Ruma Dasgupta, recalled his final moments, sharing that his health declined rapidly on Friday. By the afternoon, “all the fighting ended.”

The actor appeared in television serials such as Chemistry Mashi, Jagamaya, and Checkmate.

Dasgupta is survived by his wife and daughter.

After his death, his body was taken to Technicians Studio in Kolkata, where members of the Bengali film, television, and OTT community gathered to pay their last respects.

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Dasgupta's journey

The actor had a long journey before he started acting. He completed a degree in English literature from Jadavpur University and began his professional life as a school teacher. He was also widely respected as an elocutionist, as he lent his voice to audio dramas and commercial work.

He stepped into films with Shadows of Time in 2004, directed by Florian Gallenberger, which featured actors like Tannishtha Chatterjee, Prashant Narayanan, Tillotama Shome, and the late Irrfan Khan. He also appeared in notable Bengali films such as Baishey Shraban, Gumnaami, and Zulfiqar.

One of his later appearances includes the 2021 courtroom drama The Holy Conspiracy, inspired by the 1925 Scopes Monkey Trial. In the film, he portrayed a judge alongside Soumitra Chatterjee and Naseeruddin Shah.

On television, Dasgupta remained an active presence. His recent work included the Zee Bangla series Mithijhora, where he played Mainak Dhol. His other television credits include Chemistry Mashi, Jogomaya, Checkmate, Feluda, Operation Hamilton, and Bosepukur Khunkharapi.