Who was Bonu Komali? 21-Year-Old Hyderabadi YouTuber who died by suicide after sending ‘I Love You’ text to mother in Kuwait

New Delhi: Bonu Komali, a 21-year-old student and part-time YouTuber, was found dead at her rented apartment in Hyderabad on Monday. She was originally from Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, and had been living alone in Hyderabad for nearly 11 months while pursuing her BSc degree and creating lifestyle content for her YouTube channel.

According to media reports, Komali had sent an emotional message to her mother, B. Satya Varalakshmi, who works as a babysitter in Kuwait, in the early hours of Monday. The message reportedly read, “I love you mummy so much,” and asked her to take care of her younger brother.

After receiving the message, her mother tried calling Komali several times, but her phone was switched off. Worried, she contacted a friend in Hyderabad and asked them to check on her.

The friend later visited Komali’s apartment and found her unresponsive.

Police said the preliminary investigation suggests that Komali may have been under severe emotional distress following the end of a long-term relationship with a 27-year-old YouTuber and software engineer. The two were reportedly in a relationship for three years before parting ways recently.

Komali's note reportedly read, "I'm scared to move on because what if he comes back? I know I should let go, I know he is not mine, I know he's not even trying to stay. But a part of me still waits, still hopes, still imagines him choosing me one day." She wrote that moving on feels impossible because when she she finally walks away, what if he "turns around and looks for me".Officials also revealed that Komali had allegedly attempted suicide about six months ago.

Her body was shifted to Osmania General Hospital for post-mortem examination. Police have registered a case of suspicious death and are collecting both digital and physical evidence to determine the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

Investigators are examining phone records, messages, and statements from friends and neighbours as part of the ongoing probe.

(Discussions on suicides can be triggering for some. But suicides are preventable. If you are looking for help, some suicide prevention helpline numbers in India are 011-40769002 from Sanjivini (Delhi-based, 10 am - 5.30 pm) and 044-24640050 from Sneha Foundation (Chennai-based, 8 am - 10 pm), +91 9999666555 from Vandrevala Foundation (Mumbai-based, 24x7).