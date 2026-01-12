Who Was Colombian Singer Yeison Jimenez Who Had A Premonition About His Demise? He Died In A Plane Crash Hours Before His Concert

New Delhi: One of the most well-known artists of música popular, with eight albums and around 70 written songs, singer Yeison Jimenez died in a tragic plane crash in central-eastern Colombiaon Saturday, January 10, 2026. According to reports, the private aircraft crashed shortly after taking off from Paipa airport and the singer was set to perform in a concert at Medellin the same night. He was 34.

Who Was Yeison Jimenez?

Yeison Jimenez was born in Manzanares, Caldas and started singing at age 7. After his parents divorced, the singer along with his mother and sister to Bogota - that's when he began writing songs, working at Corabastos, Bogotá's main wholesale market.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

He battled drug addiction, served a sentence in house arrest, as well as an alcoholism - an issue which ran through his family, as per media reports. At 17, Jiménez ventured full-time into music with his first commercial song Te Deseo Lo Mejor, released for the album 'Con El Corazón: Vol. 1' in 2013.

In 2021, he was a member of the jury on the musical program Yo Me Llamo in its eighth season.

In the tragic plane crash, Jiménez and five others died. The Special Administrative Unit of Civil Aeronautics (SAUCA) announced on social media post that tha plane with the registration N325FA crashed "in the area between Paipa and Duitama" on Saturday in Colombia.

Yeison Jimenez Death In Plane Crash

A representative on Instagram shared other details of the tragic incident. "With heavy hearts and indescribable grief, Yeison Jimenez's organisation and team deeply regret to announce his passing," the statement, which was originally in Spanish, read.

"Today, we not only say goodbye to an artist; we say goodbye to a son, a brother, a friend, a human being full of dreams and courage, who transformed his story into a source of hope for thousands."

Others who lost their lives were: Jefferson Osorio, Juan Manuel, Oscar Marin, Weisman Mora, and Captain Fernando Torres.

"We send our deepest condolences, our absolute solidarity, and our prayers to their families during this difficult time," the statement further noted.

Yeison Jimenez Family

The singer is survived by his wife and three children. His stepdaughter Camila Jimenez wrote on social media, "I love you dad. You don't know how much it hurts me to see your videos and for you not to be here."

Did He Predict His Death?

En estos momentos se lleva a cabo una velatón en homenaje a Yeison Jiménez en las inmediaciones de El Campín.



Miles de fanáticos se han acercado a rendirle tributo a la leyenda de la música popular en Colombia. #YeisonJimenez pic.twitter.com/P0INiQ6TJa — Vórtice (@vorticelatam) January 12, 2026

Con profundo dolor, miles de fanáticos se reúnen en El Campín para despedir a Yeison Jiménez coreando sus canciones y dejándole emotivos mensajes por su partida.



Contenido tomado de: senciabogota#Tropicana #despedida #YeisonJimenez #ElCampin pic.twitter.com/Yq1pRtBRVF — Tropicana Colombia (@TropiBogota) January 11, 2026

In a December podcast interview in 2025, Jiménez had shared about repeatedly dreaming of dying in a plane crash. He said, "I start dreaming about a very delicate subject, which is that we were going to have an accident. I see it three times in my accident. I've never said this before, nobody knows. Three times, two dreams in Spain. Always humble, because what God gives you he can also take away," he said on social media just ahead of boarding.

Many fans reacted to his death and paid heartfelt condolences on social media.