⁠Who Was Colonel Hoshiar Singh Dahiya? Real Story Behind The War Hero As His Wife Praises Varun Dhawan In Border 2

New Delhi: Ahead of the release Border 2, PVC (Param Vir Chakra) Colonel Hoshiar Singh Dahiya’s wife blessed actor Varun Dhawan for bringing her husband’s legacy to life in Border 2. As Varun Plays Dahiya’s character in the war drama.

In a video, the PVC recipient's wife was seen appeared emotional and praising Dhawan saying, "Tumne bahot badhiya kiya hai. Bahot badhiya, shabbash! Film bahot achi chalegi (You have done a great job, Very good, bravo! Film is going to do really well)."

Earlier, the gallantry award recipient's son, Colonel Sushil Kumar Dahiya, along with his family, expressed their appreciation, saying, "We just watched the Border 2 teaser and definitely Varun Dhawan has done justice. The teaser looks very promising, and it’s truly special for me and my family to see our legacy being told with such spirit and sincerity. Super excited to see the film. Wishing you and the entire team all the very best for the film."

Who was Colonel Hoshiar Singh?

Colonel Hoshiar Singh Dahiya is remembered as one of India’s bravest soldiers, known for his heroism during the 1971 Indo-Pakistan War. He was born on 5 May 1937 in Sisana village, located on the Rohtak–Sonipat road in Haryana. His father, Chaudhary Hira Singh, was a farmer, while his mother, Mathuri Devi, managed the household.

After completing his schooling and studying for a year at Jat College, Rohtak, Hoshiar Singh chose a life in uniform and joined the Indian Army. He was married at a young age to Dhanno Devi, and the couple had three sons.

On 30 June 1963, Hoshiar Singh was commissioned into the 3rd Grenadiers Regiment. His first posting was in the North East Frontier Agency (NEFA). As a young officer, he also took part in the 1965 Indo-Pak War, which gave him crucial combat experience early in his career.

The Battle That Defined His Legacy

During the 1971 Indo-Pakistan War, the Indian Army planned a major operation in the Shakargarh Sector. The 3rd Grenadiers were assigned the difficult task of crossing the Basantar River, an area heavily protected by enemy troops and landmines.

Major Hoshiar Singh was given the responsibility of capturing Jarpal, a well-defended Pakistani position. Leading from the front, he engaged the enemy in close combat and successfully secured the post. Over the next two days, Pakistani forces launched repeated counterattacks using tanks and artillery.

Despite continuous shelling, Major Singh moved across the trenches, encouraging his soldiers and strengthening their morale. On 17 December, the enemy mounted a large-scale attack involving an entire battalion. During this assault, Major Singh was badly injured but refused to be evacuated.

When an enemy shell knocked out a machine-gun post and wounded its crew, he rushed forward and took charge of the weapon himself. Even while wounded, he opened fire and caused heavy losses to the enemy, forcing them to retreat.

The battle ended with 85 enemy soldiers killed, including their commanding officer and three other officers.

For his extraordinary courage, leadership, and determination, Major Hoshiar Singh was awarded the Param Vir Chakra, India’s highest wartime gallantry award. He later retired from the Indian Army with the rank of Colonel.

Colonel Hoshiar Singh passed away due to cardiac arrest on 6 December 1998, at the age of 61. He was cremated with full military honours in Jaipur. He is survived by his three sons, two of whom followed in his footsteps and joined the Indian Army as officers in the Grenadiers, including one in the 3rd Grenadiers.

His life and bravery have also inspired cinema. Apart from Varun Dhawan, actor Mohanlal portrayed a character based on him in the 2017 Malayalam war film 1971: Beyond Borders.