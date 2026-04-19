Who was Darshan Kumar? T-Series chairman, brother of Gulshan Kumar, dies at 70; music industry mourns loss

New Delhi: Darshan Kumar, the younger brother of Gulshan Kumar and a key figure associated with T-Series, passed away on Saturday, April 18, 2026, at the age of 70. He breathed his last in Delhi, leaving members of the music and film fraternity in shock.

Darshan Kumar passes away at 70

The news of his demise was confirmed by singer Mika Singh on social media. Expressing his grief, Mika wrote, “Just heard the heartbreaking news that Darshan Kumar ji, the owner of T-Series, has left us with his beautiful memories. He was truly a great man and always so helpful. He launched and supported so many singers and gave opportunities to countless talents. May Mata Rani bless his soul and give him eternal peace. Rest in peace. Om Shanti.”

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Who was Darshan Kumar?

Darshan Kumar served as the Chairman and Managing Director of T-Series, one of India’s largest music labels and a major film production house. Founded by his elder brother Gulshan Kumar in 1983, the company went on to become a dominant force in the Indian music industry. Over the years, the business has also been led by Krishan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar, while Tulsi Kumar and Khushalii Kumar have made their mark as performers.

Despite being part of such a high-profile legacy, Darshan Kumar largely stayed away from the limelight. Known for maintaining a low profile, he worked behind the scenes and played a significant role in supporting artists—particularly in Punjabi and regional music spaces. Many in the industry remember him as someone who quietly contributed to nurturing talent and expanding the label’s reach.

The exact cause of his death has not been disclosed so far.

In 2025, devotional singer Mani Ladla had shared a picture with Darshan Kumar from Amritsar, thanking him for visiting and acknowledging his continued connection with artists.

A legacy rooted in music

The Kumar family’s journey in the music industry has been both influential and tragic. Gulshan Kumar, who founded T-Series, was shot dead outside a temple in Mumbai’s Juhu area on August 12, 1997, in a shocking incident that sent shockwaves across the country.

While Darshan Kumar may not have been a public-facing personality, his contribution to the growth of T-Series and his support for emerging talent remain an important part of the company’s legacy.