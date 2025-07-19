Advertisement
WHO IS FISH VENKAT

Who Was Fish Venkat? Telugu Actor Who Prabhas Helped Financially Passes Away At 53

Telugu actor Fish Venkat passed away on Friday at the age of 53. He had been suffering from kidney disease and breathed his last at a hospital in Hyderabad.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 19, 2025, 04:03 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Who Was Fish Venkat? Telugu Actor Who Prabhas Helped Financially Passes Away At 53 (Source: X)

New Delhi: Telugu actor Fish Venkat passed away on Friday at the age of 53. He had been suffering from kidney disease and breathed his last at a hospital in Hyderabad.

Venkat had been admitted to the ICU following kidney failure and was awaiting a transplant. He had been in critical condition for the past few days.

Earlier, actor Prabhas’ team had reportedly offered financial assistance for his treatment.

Just days ago, Venkat's daughter Sravanthi had shared that her father's treatment would cost around ₹50 lakh, and Prabhas’ team had extended their support.

She stated, “Daddy isn’t well at all. He is very serious and in the ICU. He needs a kidney transplant. It will cost us at least ₹50 lakh. Prabhas’ assistant called us and offered financial assistance. They asked us to inform them when the transplant happens so they can cover the cost."

Who Was Fish Venkat?

The actor’s real name was Venkat Raj. Fish Venkat began his acting journey in the early 2000s with a small role in Kushi. Over time, he became a beloved figure in Telugu cinema, with notable appearances in films like Bunny, Adhurs, Dhee, Gabbar Singh, Mirapakay, and DJ Tillu.

Known for his strong Telangana dialect and his ability to seamlessly shift between comic and villainous roles, Venkat earned the nickname ‘Fish’, giving him a distinct identity in Tollywood.

Born in Machilipatnam, Andhra Pradesh, he began his career with the 2000 release Sammakka Sarakka. With a career spanning over two decades, Fish Venkat carved a niche for himself through his comic timing and memorable screen presence.

