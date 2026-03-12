Who was Hari Murali? Ex-Malayalam child actor reportedly found dead at Kerala home

New Delhi: Former child actor Hari Murali, known for his roles in Malayalam films such as Rasikan, Annan Thampi, and Madambi, was reportedly found dead at his residence in Payyanur, Kerala, according to a report by NDTV. He was 27.

Body found at residence in Payyanur

According to reports, Hari Murali was found dead at his home in Annoor in Payyanur. His body was later shifted to a private hospital in Payyannur. Authorities have not yet publicly confirmed further details about the circumstances surrounding his death.

Family background and early life

Hari Murali was the son of theatre artist and actor K A Murali and Prasanna Murali, who has been active in theatre for nearly three decades. Originally from Ernakulam, he was reportedly staying in Annoor, Payyanur, at the time of his death. He is survived by his mother Prasanna and his brother Sreemurali.

Education and career in visual effects

Apart from acting, Hari Murali pursued a BSc in Visual Effects and Animation from an institute in Bengaluru. He later worked as a VFX artist at a firm in Ernakulam, contributing to visual effects work in Malayalam cinema.

Career as a child actor

Hari Murali began his career as a child artist in television serials before moving into films. He gained recognition when director Lal Jose cast him in Rasikan.

Over the years, he appeared in nearly 50 films as a child actor and shared screen space with major Malayalam stars, including Mammootty in Annan Thampi and Dileep in Rasikan.

Filmography

His filmography includes films such as Ulakam Chuttum Valiban, Don, Pattanathil Bhootham, and Amar Akbar Anthony, which starred Prithviraj Sukumaran.

Body kept at hospital morgue

The same reports said the body has been kept at the morgue of Payyannur Baby Memorial Hospital. Further details are awaited. They also suggest that actor Ganapathi, known for Manjummel Boys, is related to Hari Murali.