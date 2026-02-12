Who was Karuna? Rajpal Yadav’s first wife whose body he carried after she died during childbirth

New Delhi: Known for making audiences laugh with his effortless comic performances, Rajpal Yadav has lived through moments of intense personal grief far from the camera’s glare. In an earlier interview with The Lallantop, the actor opened up about a tragic incident from his early years that changed his life forever.

Rajpal revealed that he was married at just 20, a time when early marriages were common in families where young men had steady work. He had begun a new chapter with his wife Karuna, but their happiness was short-lived.

In 1991, Karuna died during childbirth while delivering their daughter, Jyoti. Speaking about that devastating day, Rajpal recalled how he had expected to visit the hospital to see his wife and newborn. Instead, he was confronted with an unimaginable loss.

“I was supposed to meet her the next day, but instead I had to carry her body on my shoulders,” he shared emotionally during the interview.

Though the pain was unbearable, Rajpal said his family became his strength. His mother and sister-in-law stepped in to raise Jyoti with love and care, making sure she never felt the absence of her mother. He stressed that his daughter grew up in a home filled with affection despite the tragedy that surrounded her birth.

A New Beginning

Years later, Rajpal found happiness again when he married Radha in 2003. He described her as his biggest pillar of support, standing by him through both emotional struggles and professional uncertainties. The couple went on to have two daughters, Harshita and Rehanshi. Rajpal also shared that Radha accepted Jyoti as her own child, helping create a united and loving family.

Financial Troubles and Legal Case

Even as his personal life found balance, Rajpal’s career faced serious challenges. His current legal trouble is linked to a ₹5 crore loan he had taken from M/s Murali Projects Pvt Ltd to produce a film. Before surrendering to authorities, the actor admitted that he was not in a position to repay the amount.

When asked why he did not approach colleagues from the film industry for help, Rajpal commented on how the industry largely functions on individual struggles rather than collective support.

His bail application is scheduled to be heard on February 12. According to his manager, Goldie, the family remains hopeful for his release. Several well-known personalities — including Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn, Varun Dhawan, Sonu Sood, Guru Randhawa and Rao Inderjeet Singh Yadav — have reportedly come forward to provide financial assistance during this difficult time.