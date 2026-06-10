Who was Kumod Raney? Dubai-based entrepreneur and Salman Khan's family friend whose death has left the Khans grieving

New Delhi: On Tuesday, several videos and photos of Salman Khan and other members of the Khan family surfaced on social media. The family was seen visibly emotional as they attended the funeral of their close friend, Kumod Raney.

Who was Kumod Raney?

Kumod Raney was a close friend of Salman Khan and his family. She was a Dubai-based entrepreneur and the founder of Reign Beauty Bar, a beauty and wellness venture she launched in 2005.

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Although she largely stayed away from the public eye, her social media posts reflected her long-standing association with the Khan family and their close circle of friends.

Her social media profiles suggest that she was married to Juggey (Jaggi) Raney, who was reportedly a longtime friend of Salman Khan.

Also Read: Salman Khan breaks down at close friend Kumud Rane's funeral; emotional visuals leave fans heartbroken - watch

Kumod's Instagram account, which had over 15,000 followers and more than 600 posts, offered glimpses into her personal life, travels, business ventures, and moments spent with family and friends. The account also indicated that she had a son named Kabir.

Earlier this year, Kumod celebrated her 60th birthday at a gathering attended by close friends and loved ones, including Salman Khan.

Her posts further highlighted her close bond with the Khan family. She was often seen at social gatherings, birthday celebrations with Salman Khan, and spending time with Sohail Khan's former wife, Seema Sajdeh.

According to a post shared on Reign Beauty Bar's Instagram account, Kumod founded the venture with the aim of creating "a high-standard beauty lounge that offers multiple services under one roof without compromising on quality." Apart from beauty and wellness, she was passionate about interior design, social media, and marketing.

Khan family mourns the loss

On Tuesday, members of the Khan family attended Kumod's funeral in Mumbai to pay their last respects. Among those present were Salman Khan, Sohail Khan, Arbaaz Khan, Helen, and Salma Khan.

Several photos and videos from the funeral have since surfaced online, showing Salman visibly emotional as he paid his respects and offered condolences to the bereaved family.

Later, Sohail Khan took to Instagram to share a throwback photo with Kumod.

"I lost my beautiful sister today. Nobody in the world can replace her. My heart goes out to Jaggi & Kabir as Kumod was their lifeline," he wrote.

"Times like these make you feel that life's unfair and you begin to question the Almighty. I pray that she's happy wherever she is. We will miss her forever," he added.

Salman's sister Arpita Khan also shared a picture with Kumod on her Instagram Stories and wrote, "Dearest Kumod, we will always cherish all the times we spent together. Your warmth, your love, your humour will be missed. We love you and I know you will always be looking over us. RIP my love."