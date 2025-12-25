Advertisement
MOHAMMAD BAKRI DIES

Who Was Mohammad Bakri? Palestinian Actor and Filmmaker Dies At 72

Last Updated: Dec 25, 2025, 09:05 PM IST
Who Was Mohammad Bakri? Palestinian Actor and Filmmaker Dies At 72

New Delhi: Renowned Palestinian actor and filmmaker Mohammad Bakri has died at the age of 72, bringing to an end a five-decade career that established him as one of the most influential voices in Palestinian cinema.

According to internal reports, Bakri had been suffering from heart and lung problems. His funeral was held the same day in his hometown of al-Bi’neh, in northern Israel.

“With profound sorrow and grief, we announce the passing of our beloved father, the actor Mohammad Bakri,” his son Saleh, also an actor, wrote on Instagram.

Who was Mohammad Bakri?

Bakri was a Palestinian citizen of Israel. He began his career in the 1980s and performed in both Arabic and Hebrew across Palestinian and Israeli theatre and film productions. His first film appearance was in Hanna K., directed by Academy Award-winning Greek-French filmmaker Costa-Gavras.

Bakri went on to perform in dozens of films, including the 1984 Israeli film Beyond the Walls, directed by Uri Barbash. The film, which tells the story of Palestinian and Israeli prisoners held together in an Israeli jail, received widespread acclaim in Israel at the time and was nominated for an Academy Award.

