Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Entertainment
  • /People
  • /Who was Nidhi Tiwari? 30-year-old social media influencer found dead in her room: reports

Who was Nidhi Tiwari? 30-year-old social media influencer found dead in her room: reports

Prominent 30-year-old social media influencer Nidhi Tiwari was reportedly found dead by suicide in her Singrauli home, prompting a police investigation into her final phone calls and digital activity.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 28, 2026, 01:21 PM IST|Updated: Sep 28, 2026, 01:21 PM IST
Who was Nidhi Tiwari? 30-year-old social media influencer found dead in her room: reports
Image Credit: @Nidhi Tiwari/Instagram

About the Author

Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Who was Nidhi Tiwari? 30-year-old social media influencer found dead in her room: reports
2
3
4
5