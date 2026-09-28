/Who was Nidhi Tiwari? 30-year-old social media influencer found dead in her room: reports

In a tragic incident from Madhya Pradesh's Singrauli district, 30-year-old digital content creator and social media influencer Nidhi Tiwari was found dead at her residence on Sunday morning. According to a report by India TV News, she reportedly died by suicide by hanging at her home located in the Bhusa Mod area under the jurisdiction of the Morwa police station.
The sudden loss of the young creator, who commanded a combined audience of over 1.6 million across platforms, has sent shockwaves through the local community and her online fanbase.
Nidhi Tiwari was a digital personality in the Vindhya region. With approximately 900,000 followers on Facebook and nearly 700,000 on Instagram, her short videos regularly reached millions of viewers and generated thousands of interactions.
Her public profile rose significantly after she won the "Miss Pretty India" title in 2024, a victory widely celebrated across Singrauli as a major milestone marking her transition from local creator to national recognition. As per the same report, locals noted that Nidhi held aspirations beyond social media, actively working toward an acting career in the film industry through modelling assignments, live events, and digital content.
New details regarding her final hours have emerged via a report by Aaj Tak. According to family members, Nidhi was in her upstairs bedroom around 8:20 PM on Saturday night, where she was reportedly speaking on the phone with an individual named Sonu Singh, an engineer from Punjab employed at an NCL company.
Her family subsequently discovered her hanging and rushed her to a nearby hospital, where attending doctors declared her dead on arrival.
Upon receiving information about the incident, officials from the Morwa police station arrived at the scene to initiate a formal investigation, as reported by India TV.
Law enforcement authorities emphasised that it remains premature to draw definitive conclusions regarding the motive or circumstances surrounding her death until all evidence is analysed. Police are currently scrutinising call detail records (CDRs), digital activity, and conversations taking place prior to the event as part of the ongoing inquiry.
(Discussions on suicides can be triggering for some. But suicides are preventable. If you are looking for help, some suicide prevention helpline numbers in India are 011-40769002 from Sanjivini (Delhi-based, 10 am - 5.30 pm) and 044-24640050 from Sneha Foundation (Chennai-based, 8 am - 10 pm), +91 9999666555 from Vandrevala Foundation (Mumbai-based, 24x7).
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