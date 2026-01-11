Advertisement
Who Was Prashant Tamang? Constable Who Became Indian Idol Season 3 Winner Dies At 43
PRASHANT TAMANG

Who Was Prashant Tamang? Constable Who Became Indian Idol Season 3 Winner Dies At 43

Singer and actor Prashant Tamang has passed away at the age of 43. He breathed his last on Sunday at his New Delhi residence.

Last Updated: Jan 11, 2026
Who Was Prashant Tamang? Constable Who Became Indian Idol Season 3 Winner Dies At 43(Source: X)

New Delhi: Singer and actor Prashant Tamang has passed away at the age of 43. He breathed his last on Sunday at his New Delhi residence.

According to media reports, Prashant suffered a cardiac stroke. However, an official medical confirmation is still awaited.

Born in Darjeeling, Tamang lost his father early in life and later joined the Kolkata Police as a constable. During his service, he continued to nurture his passion for music and performed with the police orchestra, which eventually led him to national fame.

