Who was Raj Sharma? Beloved Dallas-based stand-up comedian passes away at 50

Raj Sharma passes away: Dallas-based stand-up comedian Raj Sharma has passed away at the age of 50. The cause of his death has not yet been revealed. His passing was confirmed through a social media post shared by a comedy club where he was a regular performer.

Vir Das remembers “beast of a comedian”

Actor and comedian Vir Das paid an emotional tribute on Instagram, recalling his first meeting with Sharma and the impact he had on his career.

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He wrote that Sharma helped him secure his first spot at the Laugh Factory and encouraged him to perform in the American comedy circuit. Vir Das described him as a “beast of a comedian” known for exceptional crowd work and strong stage presence.

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He added that Sharma was a supportive yet honest presence in the comedy scene, someone who celebrated success and called out failure without hesitation. Concluding his note, he called him a “good friend with a big heart” and said he was “almost impossible to follow” on stage.

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Comedians react with grief

Several comedians expressed condolences following the news.

Comedian Atul Khatri commented that Sharma once “destroyed a room with just 8 people” purely through crowd interaction, calling him exceptionally talented. Actor Seema Sajdeh also reacted, writing that the news was “heartbreaking.”

Final social media posts go viral

After his death, Sharma’s recent Instagram posts resurfaced and began circulating widely online. In one post dated April 7, 2026, he wrote humorously from a hospital setting about medical treatment and joked about “owing the IR staff lunch.”

Another post shared on Easter wished followers well while referencing being in the ICU with his trademark humour.

Health struggles in recent months

Sharma had reportedly been dealing with ongoing health complications and was frequently hospitalised in recent months. Despite this, he continued performing when possible and remained active in the comedy circuit, including hosting live shows in Dallas.

Just weeks before his passing, he performed at a special event titled “Raj Sharma & Friends,” and had earlier celebrated his milestone birthday with a dedicated comedy show.