Who Was San Rechal Gandhi? Miss Puducherry Who Allegedly Died By Suicide; Note Recovered: Report

New Delhi: Famous model and former Miss Puducherry Sankara Priya, known by her stage name San Rechal Gandhi has allegedly died by suicide. The winner of several beauty pageants reportedly attempted suicide on July 5 by consuming sleeping pills.

According to TOI report, San Rechal was battling depression and allegedly had an overdose of sleeping pills at her home in Karamanikuppam. Initially, she was rushed to a government hospital, but was later moved to a private hospital. She was then admitted to Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research, where she breathed her last on July 12, 2025.

The report states that post-martum will be done on July 14, as per Orleanpet police station.

According to the police, San was dealing with a lot of financial and personal issues. They have recovered a suicide note, which said that no one was responsible for her death. The police have, however, ordered an inquiry to ascertain if there were any marital issues leading to her suicide, reports News18.

Who Was San Rechal Gandhi?

San Rechal Gandhi had won several beauty pageant titles including Miss Puducherry 2021, Miss Best Attitude 2019, Miss Dark Queen Tamil Nadu 2019, and Queen of Madras in both 2022 and 2023 respectively.

She lived in Puducherry with her husband Sathya, whom she married last year. Rechal, lost her mother at a young age and was raised by her father, who backed her modelling profession. She was an advocate of fighting colourism in the country and challenged the 'fair-skin' obsession.

San Rechal was actively involved in the 'Pondicherry Queens' community on Coto, a platform where women support and motivate each other.

In an interview with Etimes earlier, San Rechal said, "My vision for the future is to create an environment that is free of any unrealistic standards and stereotypes of beauty. I wish to be in a position that changes the current perspectives of the modeling and beauty industry in our society. I believe that anyone can achieve their goals and dreams."

San Rechal had 181K followers on Instagram and was also the co-founder of a modelling agency Rose Noire Fashion & Grooming Ltd, and RADO's gift, a nonprofit organisation.

Urulaiyanpettai Police have registered a case and initiated an investigation.