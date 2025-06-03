Who Was Sana Yousaf? 17-Year-Old Pakistani TikToker Shot Dead In Islamabad: Report

New Delhi: Sana Yousaf, a 17-year-old Pakistani content creator, was shot dead at her residence in Islamabad, according to a report by Samaa. The young influencer, who hailed from Upper Chitral, had over 4 lakh subscribers on social media.

As per the report, the assailant allegedly entered Sana’s home and shot her before fleeing the scene. Police are currently investigating the matter.

The incident reportedly occurred within the jurisdiction of the Sumbal Police Station and is one of several such tragic incidents recently reported in the country.

In a now-viral video, the young TikToker is seen celebrating her birthday with friends. The clip begins with her smiling as she cuts her birthday cake—unaware that it would be her last moment shared on social media.

According to police, the suspect had a brief conversation with Sana outside her home before opening fire. She was shot twice and died on the spot.

As per NDTV, her body has been moved to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) for post-mortem examination.

“The suspect entered the home, fired multiple shots, and escaped,” a Pakistani police official was quoted as saying. “Sana sustained two bullets and succumbed to her injuries on the spot.”

Police also suspect this may be a case of honour killing—a murder committed by family members who believe the victim has brought shame to the family.

#JusticeForSanaYousaf is now trending on social media, with netizens demanding swift justice for the young influencer.

Sana was the daughter of a social activist and focused her content on daily lifestyle, Chitral culture, women’s rights awareness, education, and motivational videos for the youth.

The motive behind her murder remains unclear.

In a similar incident, a 15-year-old girl named Hira was shot dead in Quetta by her father and maternal uncle for posting videos on TikTok.

According to Pakistani media reports, her father, Anwarul-Haq, was angry that Hira did not stop using TikTok. He then conspired with his brother-in-law to kill her. Both men were arrested by the police and later confessed to the crime.