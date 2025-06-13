New Delhi: Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor's former husband and industrialist Sunjay Kapur's sudden death has left the showbiz world shocked. He suffered a heart attack while he was playing polo in London on Thursday, June 12, 2025. He was 53.

Who Was Sunjay Kapur?

Sunjay Kapur, a famous name in automative industry in India, headed Sona Comstar, a global auto components company based in Gurugram. This company supplies critical parts, including EV traction motors and starter motors. He took over in 2015 after his father's demise.

He also served as President of the Automotive Component Manufacturers Association of India (ACMA). He also co-chaired the Manufacturing Council of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and sat on the board of The Doon School in Dehradun, where he studied, reports Harper Bazaar.

He completed his BBA at the University of Buckingham and later attended Harvard Business School's Owner-President Management Program.

Sunjay Kapur's Personal Life

Sunjay was first married to ace fashion designer Nandita Mahtani, after which he tied the knot with Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor in 2003. The couple divorced in 2016 after a long legal battle. They had two children: daughter Samaira and son Kiaan.

A father holds his daughter’s hand for a short while, but he holds her heart forever. Happy 18th birthday to my first love, Samaira. Welcome to adulthood. Remember to be responsible and live your life to the fullest. You are beautiful inside out. And we are all so proud of you pic.twitter.com/zehZE9dVoq — Sunjay Kapur (@sunjaykapur) March 11, 2023

He then married model-socialite Priya Sachdev in 2017, whom he met in New York, reportedly. She already had a daughter from her previous marriage.

Sunjay and Priya also had a son named Azarius. According to reports, Karisma and Sunjay maintained a healthy relationship after their divorce.

Sunjay Kapur's Last Social Media Post

Just hours before his death, Sunjay Kapur had posted on X about the Air India crash in Ahmedabad. “Terrible news of the tragic Air India crash in Ahmedabad. My thoughts and prayers are with all the families affected. May they find strength in this difficult hour,” he wrote.

Terrible news of the tragic Air India crash in Ahmedabad. My thoughts and prayers are with all the families affected. May they find strength in this difficult hour. #planecrash — Sunjay Kapur (@sunjaykapur) June 12, 2025

Hours after the news of Sunjay Kapur's death, Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and Malaika Arora were spotted reaching Karisma's house in Mumbai.