New Delhi: Professional bodybuilder and actor from Punjab, Varinder Singh Ghuman reportedly suffered a heart attack on Thursday and breathed his last, leaving his family and fans shocked. He was 42.

Who Was Varinder Singh Ghuman?

Varinder Singh Ghuman Ghuman won Mr India in 2009 and he was awarded 2nd place in Mr. Asia. Hailing from Gurdaspur, Punjab and was also called 'world's first vegetarian professional bodybuilder'.

After winning Mr Asia, he was hired by Hollywood big shot Arnold Schwarzenegger for promoting his health products in Asia as his brand ambassador. He was the first Indian bodybuilder to secure the IFBB pro card.

How Varinder Singh Ghuman Died?

According to India Today report, he was admitted to Amritsar's Fortis Hospital in order to undergo a minor operation for a bicep injury. However, he suffered a cardiac arrest during the procedure and could not be revived.

Varinder Singh Ghuman's Movie Career

Ghuman featured in 2012 Punjabi film Kabaddi Once Again as the lead, followed by his Bollywood debut in 2014 film Roar: Tigers of the Sundarbans. In 2019, Ghuman appeared in the Hindi film Marjaavaan.

He was last seen in Salman Khan's Tiger 3.

Celeb Mourn Varinder's Demise

Pargat Singh, former captain of the Indian Hockey Team, took to his X handle and extended condolences: “It’s deeply painful to learn that famed body-builder and actor Varinder Singh Ghuman Ji passed away from a heart attack. He was a devoted vegetarian, built his body with discipline and grace. May Waheguru grant his departed soul eternal peace and give strength to his family to bear this loss," he wrote.

ਪੰਜਾਬ ਦੇ ਮਸ਼ਹੂਰ ਬਾਡੀਬਿਲਡਰ ਤੇ ਅਦਾਕਾਰ ਵਰਿੰਦਰ ਸਿੰਘ ਘੁੰਮਣ ਜੀ ਦੇ ਅਚਾਨਕ ਦੇਹਾਂਤ ਦੀ ਖ਼ਬਰ ਸੁਣ ਕੇ ਦਿਲ ਬਹੁਤ ਦੁਖੀ ਹੈ।



ਉਹਨਾਂ ਨੇ ਆਪਣੀ ਸਖ਼ਤ ਮਿਹਨਤ, ਅਨੁਸ਼ਾਸਨ ਤੇ ਕਾਬਲੀਅਤ ਨਾਲ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਦਾ ਨਾਮ ਦੁਨੀਆ ਭਰ ‘ਚ ਰੌਸ਼ਨ ਕੀਤਾ।



ਵਾਹਿਗੁਰੂ ਜੀ ਉਹਨਾਂ ਦੀ ਆਤਮਾ ਨੂੰ ਚਰਣਾਂ ਵਿੱਚ ਨਿਵਾਸ ਬਖ਼ਸ਼ਣ ਤੇ ਪਰਿਵਾਰ ਨੂੰ ਇਹ ਦੁਖਦਾਇਕ ਭਾਣਾ… pic.twitter.com/ZVQHUNWVf6 — Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa (@Sukhjinder_INC) October 9, 2025

Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, former Deputy Chief Minister of Punjab and Member of Parliament, also mourned his demise. He wrote: “Hearing the news of the sudden demise of Punjab’s famous bodybuilder and actor Virender Singh Ghuman ji has left my heart very saddened. With his hard work, discipline, and ability, he illuminated Punjab’s name across the world. May Waheguru ji grant his soul eternal abode at His feet and give strength to the family to bear this sorrowful blow."