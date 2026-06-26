Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Entertainment
  • /People
  • /Who was Vithabai Narayangaonkar? Real story of 'fierce' Lavani dancer who inspired Shraddha Kapoor's role in Eetha

Who was Vithabai Narayangaonkar? Real story of 'fierce' Lavani dancer who inspired Shraddha Kapoor's role in Eetha

Eetha release: Before Shraddha Kapoor's upcoming biopic releases, know more about the legendary Lavani dancer Vithabai Bhau Mang Narayangaonkar, who was called 'Tamasha Samradini' by her fans.

Written ByRitika Handoo
Published: Jun 26, 2026, 07:30 AM IST|Updated: Jun 26, 2026, 07:30 AM IST
Who was Vithabai Narayangaonkar? Real story of 'fierce' Lavani dancer who inspired Shraddha Kapoor's role in Eetha
Image Credit: Movie Poster/Wikipedia (Vithabai in the right)

About the Author

Ritika Handoo

Ritika Handoo

Proud Kashmiri. Bollywood Buff - Ritika Handoo has been covering the world of glitz and glamour for over 13 years. Passionate about reality shows & celeb lives, when not tapping trends, she loves exploring lifestyle reads for the soul, and works on SEO-driven content. With a Bachelor’s in English literature and Masters in Mass Communication, in the middle of ‘breaking news’ chaos, her lookout for 5Ws & H remains on priority. Started out with HT Syndication & India Today, with gaining digital exposure first at News24. Interviewed Chetan Bhagat, Neha Dhupia, Adah Sharma, Yash Birla among others. Interacted with Deepika Padukone in a media group event for Gehraiyaan. Attended Pushpa 2 success bash, Vikram Vedha media conference & interacted with Hrithik Roshan. 

Can reach out to her at: Ritika.handoo@zeemedia.com or 

@ritikahandoo on X

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Who was Vithabai Narayangaonkar? Real story of 'fierce' Lavani dancer who inspired Shraddha Kapoor's role in Eetha
Vithabai Narayangaonkar2 min ago
2
FIFA WC 202611 min ago
3
lohagad fort murder case22 min ago
4
tarot card reading today32 min ago
5
Anjini Dhawan32 min ago