/Who was Vithabai Narayangaonkar? Real story of 'fierce' Lavani dancer who inspired Shraddha Kapoor's role in Eetha

Real-life Eetha: Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor stunned her fans with a surprising transformation of hers as a Lavani dancer in upcoming movie 'Eetha'. The teaser was unveiled recently and was also tagged along with Cocktail 2 movie in cinemas. Shraddha is reportedly playing the titular role of iconic Tamasha Samradini, who did the invincible and moved audiences to tears with her powerful dance minutes after delivering her own child.
Eetha is a story inspired by real-life legendary Lavani dancer Vithabai Narayangaonkar.
Born in the family of artists, Vithabai Narayangaonkar hailed from Pandharpur, Solapur district, Maharashtra. Her grandfather Narayan Khude formed a troupe named Bhau-Bapu Mang Narayangaonkar - which was later run by her father and uncle. From a very young age, Vithabai was exposed to the various forms of songs like Lavanya, Gavlan, Bhedik, among others.
In fact, even though she was not a very bright student in school, she performed exceptionally well on stage and that too without any formal training.
It is said that she was 9 months pregnant and yet formed for the audiences on-stage. It was during the performance, that she got to know that she was about to deliver. Vithabai went backstage and delivered the baby, cut the umbilical cord with a stone and got ready to join the performance.
After it came to light that she had just delivered the baby and was back in no time - the show was stopped and audience heaped praises on her for her bravery and determination to complete the show.
She is recognised as Legend Tamasha artiste of great repute.
Vithabai was awarded with medals from the President of India in 1957 and 1990 for her contribution to the artform. She received the most prestigious President's award in the Tamasha genre of art. She was called 'Tamasha Samradini' by her fans.
Maharashtra government instituted annual 'Vithabai Narayangavkar Lifetime Achievement Award' in her memory in 2006 for those who had extensively contributed to the preservation and propagation of the Tamasha Art.
Eetha is directed by Laxman Utekar and is slated to release on August 28, 2026.
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