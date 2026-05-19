Who was Yashinder Kaur? 29-year-old Punjabi singer found dead in canal near Ludhiana six days after alleged abduction

Who was Yashinder Kaur: The Punjabi music industry has been left in shock after singer Yashinder Kaur was found dead. Her body was recovered from the Neelo canal in Ludhiana on Tuesday morning. As per reports, the 29-year-old singer had been missing since May 13. Police have now launched a detailed investigation into the case. As per her family, Yashinder was murdered after being abducted at gunpoint in Punjab’s Ludhiana district.

Who Was Inder Kaur?

Yashinder Kaur was a rising singer known for her regional music performances. She was popularly known in the Punjabi music circle as Inder Kaur. She has over 124K followers on Instagram. Her fans and fellow artists have expressed grief over her sudden death. Many are also demanding justice and a thorough investigation into the matter.

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Yashinder Kaur had been missing since May 13

According to a report in PTC Punjab, the 29-year-old singer had been missing since May 13. She had left her home at around 6:30 PM to buy household essentials in her Ford Figo car but didn't return. Her family tried contacting her, but her phone remained unreachable. After searching for her didn't yield any results, the family approached the police and filed a missing complaint.

Body recovered from canal in Ludhiana

At around 11 AM today, Tuesday, May 19, police confirmed that the singer’s body was recovered from a canal in Ludhiana. Yashinder's brother, Jotinder Singh, has alleged that a Canada-based man identified as Sukhwinder Singh alias Sukha. He had been pressuring Yashinder to marry him against her wishes. Her brother claimed that the accused, originally from Moga, along with his father Pritam Singh, friend Karamjit Singh and several unidentified associates, abducted her at gunpoint on the night of May 13 with the intention of killing her.

The family also alleged that the accused had travelled from Canada to Punjab to execute the crime. They said he had fled back to Canada after the murder. Jotinder Singh said that his sister had recently learnt that Sukhwinder Singh was already married and had children, following which she had refused to marry him. The family believes the abduction and murder were carried out in retaliation for her refusal.

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Police said the body was recovered from the Neelo canal and sent to the Civil Hospital in Samrala for post-mortem examination. SHO Balbir Singh of Jamalpur police station said police received information about a body floating in the canal and immediately reached the spot. “The family members were called to identify the body, following which it was confirmed to be Yashinder Kaur. Further investigation into the case is underway,” he said.

Authorities are currently investigating all possible angles related to the case. More details are expected to emerge as the probe continues.

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