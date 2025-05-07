Why Ahan Shetty couldn’t sign any film after Tadap and made his comeback after 4 years with Border 2

New Delhi: Ahan Shetty, who is currently making headlines for his performance in Border 2, has opened up about the long gap between his debut film Tadap and his return to the big screen.

In a recent interview with Mid-Day, the actor revealed why he was unable to sign any other projects after his debut.

Ahan Shetty on His Comeback

While Ahan’s debut film Tadap, co-starring Tara Sutaria, did not perform as expected at the box office, his performance received praise from audiences and critics alike.

Speaking about that phase, Ahan said he was contractually bound after Tadap, which prevented him from signing new films.

“Tadap made Rs 40 crore at a time when films weren’t even crossing Rs 10 crore. People said the film did badly in terms of numbers, but we made a profit. That said, the film came with expectations, and after that, things became difficult,” he said.

He further added, “I was very low on confidence during that period. I was tied down to a contract with Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, so I wasn’t allowed to sign any other movie for four years. A lot of offers came my way, but you can’t breach a contract.”

How Ahan Shetty Came on Board Border 2

The actor also shared how he was approached for Border 2.

“JP Dutta sir and Nidhi didi were home for dinner. Nidhi didi suddenly asked me, ‘How would you like to be a part of Border 2?’ I told her we would talk about it when it happens. She laughed and said, ‘Ahan, it’s happening now,’” he recalled.

He admitted that he was initially sceptical about joining such a big project.

“For a couple of days, I couldn’t believe they wanted me, a newcomer, to be part of such a massive film. I had not been able to work for four years and was fighting battles in my own head. Being part of this film means a lot to me,” he added.

About Border 2

Set against the backdrop of the 1971 India–Pakistan war, Border 2 features a star-studded ensemble including Sunny Deol, Diljit Dosanjh, Varun Dhawan, and Ahan Shetty. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, JP Dutta, Nidhi Dutta, and Krishan Kumar.

Directed by Anurag Singh, the film blends emotional depth with high-octane war action, combining Army, Air Force, and Navy operations to present a multi-dimensional war drama.

The movie continues the legacy of the 1997 classic Border, which was based on the Battle of Longewala during the 1971 war.

Producer Bhushan Kumar has also confirmed that a third instalment, Border 3, is already in the pipeline, further extending the franchise.