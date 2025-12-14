Why Akshaye Khanna’s Father Vinod Khanna Left His Family When He Was Just 5 Years Old

New Delhi: Akshaye Khanna has found himself at the centre of every conversation after his powerful performance as Rehman Dakait in Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar. The actor’s intense screen presence has not only impressed audiences but has also renewed interest in his largely private personal life, particularly his relationship with his legendary father, the late Vinod Khanna.

Vinod Khanna remains one of most influential stars in the Hindi film industry. Making his Bollywood debut with Man Ka Meet in 1968, he went on to enjoy an extraordinary career spanning decades. From the action drama Qurbani (1980) alongside Feroz Khan to blockbuster films such as Muqaddar Ka Sikandar (1978) and Khoon Aur Pasina (1977) with Amitabh Bachchan, Khanna was at the peak of stardom through the 1970s and early 1980s.

However, at the height of his flourishing career, Vinod Khanna made a decision that sent shockwaves across the film industry. Drawn deeply to the teachings of spiritual leader Osho Rajneesh, he renounced his life of fame and embraced sanyas. Leaving behind his wife Geetanjali and their two young sons in India, Khanna relocated to Osho’s ashram in Oregon, United States.

Back home, Geetanjali was left to raise the children and manage the household on her own. Despite her repeated public emotional appeals for Vinod Khanna to return to family life, he remained committed to his spiritual path. The long separation and emotional strain eventually proved too heavy for the marriage to survive, and the couple divorced in 1985.

Following the collapse of the Ashram, Vinod Khanna returned to India and resumed his acting career. During this phase, he gradually rebuilt his relationship with his sons. On his 43rd birthday, he met Kavita Daftary, with whom he fell in love. The couple married on May 15, 1990. Vinod Khanna continued working in films and public life until his death in 2017.

Akshaye Khanna on Being Left Behind at the Age of Five

Known for remaining tight lipped about his personal life, Akshaye Khanna has spoken sparingly about his childhood. In an old interview with Mid-Day, the actor reflected on his father’s decision to leave the family when he was just five years old.

“To not only leave his family, but to take sanyas. renunciation in totality,” Akshaye said. “Family is only a part of life. It’s a life-altering decision, which he felt he needed to take at that time. As a five-year-old, it was impossible for me to understand it. I can understand it now.”

He further added that such a choice could not have been made lightly. “Something must have moved him so deeply inside that he felt this decision was worth everything he had. Especially when you already have success, fame, and comfort. There has to be a massive internal shift—almost like an earthquake within—to take such a step and then stand by it.”

When asked why he believed his father eventually returned to India, Akshaye offered a candid perspective. “From whatever I remember of my father speaking about that phase, I don’t think returning to family was the reason. The commune was disbanded and destroyed, and everyone had to find their own way. That’s when he came back. Otherwise, I don’t think he would have.”