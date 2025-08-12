New Delhi: The legendary Indian actor Amitabh Bachchan is known to be an avid social media user. Be it Twitter, Instagram or personal blog - Big B makes it a point to share his views on each platform. He also follows a weekly ritual of meeting an ocean of his fans on a Sunday when he comes out of his house and greets them. However, last week he felt different.

After meeting his fans on Sunday (August 10), Amitabh Bachchan took to his personal blog and penned his thoughts. H wrote about feeling that his fans this week were 'a bit subdued'. He also shared why he thought so and provided a solution to it.

Sharing the photos, Amitabh wrote, "Each day a memory and the memory lasts the entire day - have I connected with the Blog or not .. and then suddenly the first matter you attend to is the fact of writing .. Once the ritual of its writing is done, the entire day draws on."

"So back to work after the Sunday meet with the fans .. they were yesterday a bit subdued I felt, except the devoted dedicated ones. Could be the delay in the time or that the evening draws a bit dark with it, and it seems to be getting too late .. but its the weather .. the dark clouds being in the shades ..shall see if the gates can be done slightly early so the fans do not have to wait long," read his note.

Big B meets and acknowledges the presence of his fans, who wait tirelessly outside his Mumbai residence in Juhu - a tradition, he has been following since 40 long years.

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan is back to hosting KBC 17 which started on August 11, 2025.

FAQs

Q. What is Sunday ritual of Amitabh Bachchan?

The megatar meets hundreds of his fans waiting tirelessly outside his Mumbai residence in Juhu every Sunday.

Q. What is Big B working on these days?

He is back with hosting KBC 17 which started on August 11, 2025.