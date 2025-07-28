Why Did 25 IPS Officers Visit Aamir Khan’s Residence? Actor’s Team Finally Reveals The Reason: Report

New Delhi: Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan recently made headlines after several police vehicles were spotted outside his Mumbai residence.

Videos circulating on social media showed multiple police cars and a large bus arriving and departing from the actor’s home, sparking speculation and various media reports that 25 IPS officials had visited the Sitaare Zameen Par star.

Clarification from Aamir Khan’s Team

Though initial reports raised questions, no formal statement has been issued by Aamir Khan or his team at first. However, a member of the actor’s team later told Times Now that the visit was a planned interaction.

“The IPS trainees of the current batch had requested a meeting with him, and Aamir Khan hosted them at his residence,” the spokesperson explained.

Aamir Khan’s Connection with Civil Services

This meeting is not the first time Aamir Khan has interacted with civil service aspirants. Since his memorable portrayal of an idealistic and dedicated IPS officer in the 1999 film Sarfarosh, Khan has been an inspirational figure among police trainees across India.

His role in Sarfarosh remains iconic and has fostered a lasting connection between the actor and those preparing for the Indian Police Service. Over the years, Khan has continued to support and motivate young aspirants through various initiatives.

Success of Sitaare Zameen Par

Alongside this engagement, Aamir Khan has been celebrating the success of his latest film Sitaare Zameen Par. Considered a spiritual sequel to his 2007 critically acclaimed film Taare Zameen Par, the movie has been a commercial hit, crossing Rs 200 crore in worldwide box office collections.

Produced under Aamir Khan Productions in association with Ravi Bhagchandka and Aparna Purohit, the film stars Aamir Khan and Genelia Deshmukh and has been praised for its meaningful narrative and performances.

