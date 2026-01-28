Why did Arijit Singh decide to retire? Singer breaks silence, shares REAL reason behind viral social media tweet

Arijit Singh retirement: Popular Indian playback singer sent shock waves across his fanbase when he announced his retirement plans on social media. He wrote: Arijit expressed his gratitude for the love he has received over the years. "Hello, Happy new year to all. I want to thank you all for giving me so much of love all these years as listeners. I am happy to announce that I am not gonna be taking any new assignments as a playback vocalist from now on. I am calling it off. It was a wonderful journey," he wrote in his post on Instagram handle.

The announcement came as a shock to his fans across the country. According to TOI report, soon after making this announcement, Arijit Singh clarified his decision through a series of other tweets explaining his decision.

“There is not one reason behind this, there are several reasons plus I have been trying to do this since a long time. One of the reasons were simple, I get bored pretty quick, that's why I keep changing arrangements of the same songs and perform them on stage.

So here is the thing, I got bored. I need to do some other music to live.” He also said he is excited to hear new voices emerge, adding, “Another reason is I am excited to hear some singer come up and give me real motivation.”

Back to roots: ‘I want to start again’. “I am going to go back to Indian classical music. I wanna go back to making music. I wanna start again. God has been really kind to me. I am a fan of good music and in future will be learning more and do more on my own as a small little artist.”

He added, “I still have to finish some pending commitments, will finish them. So you might get some releases this year. Just to be clear that I won't stop making music,” he said, putting an end to speculation.

Who Is Arijit Singh?

Arijit kickstarted his career by participating in the reality show Fame Gurukul in 2005. He made his Bollywood film debut in 2011 with the song Phir Mohabbat (Murder 2). He received wider recognition with the release of "Tum Hi Ho" from Aashiqui 2 in 2013, which earned him his first Filmfare Award for Best Male Playback Singer. Known for his mesmerising voice, Singh's songs have resonated with the audiences across age groups.

Over the years, he lent his voice to several iconic tracks, including 'Tum Hi Ho', 'Channa Mereya', 'Agar Tum Saath Ho', 'Raabta', 'Kesariya', 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil', 'Tera Yaar Hoon Main', 'Tujhe Kitna Chahne Lage' and 'Hum To Tere Hi Liye The' from director Vishal Bhardwaj's upcoming 'O' Romeo'. His versatility allowed him to seamlessly move between romantic ballads, devotional songs and high-energy numbers.

His latest track 'Ghar Kab Aaoge' from 'Border 2' touched the hearts of millions. The reimagined version of 'Ghar Kab Aaoge' has been composed by Mithoon, with the original composition by Anu Malik. The new lyrics have been penned by Manoj Muntashir Shukla, while the original song was written by Javed Akhtar. The song features vocals by Roopkumar Rathod, Sonu Nigam, Arijit Singh, Vishal Mishra and Diljit Dosanjh.

His last playback song happens to be 'Maathrubhumi' for Salman Khan's 'The Battle Of Galwan'.

(With ANI inputs)