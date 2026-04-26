Why did Riteish Deshmukh slam Bageshwar Baba? What were his remarks on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj

Actor-filmmaker Riteish Deshmukh has reacted sharply to a controversy sparked by comments made about Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Calling the remarks “distorted nonsense,” the actor said any attempt to undermine the legacy of the revered Maratha king is unacceptable.

What triggered the controversy?

The row began after spiritual leader Dhirendra Krishna Shastri, widely known as Bageshwar Baba, made statements about Shivaji Maharaj during a public event in Nagpur. His version of events suggested that the warrior king had once grown weary of battles and expressed a desire to step away from warfare—claims that quickly drew criticism from multiple quarters.

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Riteish Deshmukh’s response

Taking to social media platform X, Riteish shared a strongly worded note in Marathi, expressing both anger and disappointment. Identifying himself as a devoted admirer of Shivaji Maharaj, he said such portrayals distort history and disrespect a figure deeply revered across India.

He emphasised that efforts to diminish Shivaji Maharaj’s legacy would not succeed, adding that the Maratha ruler’s name and contribution would endure for generations. His message struck an emotional chord, highlighting the deep cultural and historical significance attached to Shivaji Maharaj.

What exactly was said?

In his speech, Bageshwar Baba claimed that Shivaji Maharaj had once felt exhausted from continuous warfare and had approached Samarth Ramdas, placing his crown before him and expressing a desire to rest. Critics argue that such statements misrepresent historical accounts and oversimplify the legacy of a leader known for his resilience and vision.

‘Raja Shivaji’ and Riteish’s upcoming role

The controversy comes at a time when Riteish is gearing up for his upcoming film Raja Shivaji, where he portrays the iconic ruler. The film focuses on Shivaji Maharaj’s early life, his idea of Swarajya, and his resistance against powerful empires.

Backed by Jio Studios and produced by Genelia Deshmukh along with Jyoti Deshpande, the film features a strong ensemble cast including Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan, Vidya Balan, Mahesh Manjrekar, and Boman Irani.

Raja Shivaji is slated for a theatrical release on May 1.