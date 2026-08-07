Why Dipika Kakar embraced Islam? And no, husband Shoaib Ibrahim is not the reason!

New Delhi: Popular television actress Dipika Kakar is currently battling health issues and regularly shares updates through her vlogs and posts. Besides her professional projects, it is her personal life which has often hogged attention and been discussed widely on several social media platforms. Be it her marriage to co-star Shoaib Ibrahim or embracing Islam, the actress has been trolled multiple times. But recently, one of the senior TV stars and her close friend Jayati Bhatia revealed the real reason behind her decision to convert.
In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Jayati Bhatia clarified that embracing Islam was not a condition of marriage for Dipika. "It is well known that Dipika gives her 100 per cent to everything, whatever job she might be doing. When she got in a relationship with Shoaib, she wanted to give 100 per cent to that relationship. I asked her if she converted because of her marriage. She said no. She was going through a difficult time, and she went to Ajmer Sharif and it came to her that she wanted to do this, and she did. It wasn’t because of marriage or anything; maybe she got her strength from this."
“If she was getting strength from praying, she decided then that she would like to convert, and it is absolutely a personal choice," Jayati added.
Dipika Kakar was first married to Raunak Samson in 2011 but separated in 2015. She and Shoaib Ibrahim worked together in hit daily soap Sasural Simar Ka, and after dating briefly, they tied the knot in 2018 in Bhopal. Several reports suggested that Dipika converted to Islam and changed her name to Faiza Ibrahim. However, she continues to be addressed as Dipika.
The actress and her husband welcomed their first child - son, Ruhaan, in 2023.
Dipika Kakar has been fighting Stage 2 Liver Cancer for a while now. The actress underwent a tumour-removal surgery in June 2025 and has been sharing her journey with fans on social media and through her YouTube vlogs.
Recently, Shoaib Ibrahim, shared through her vlogs that she underwent another infusion session after two new cysts were found in her liver in June this year.
In February 2026, she underwent a smaller procedure to remove a 13mm liver cyst. Her ongoing care plan includes immunotherapy sessions, and the couple has said their doctors have not indicated the need for any major surgeries going forward.
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