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Why Dipika Kakar embraced Islam? And no, husband Shoaib Ibrahim is not the reason!

Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim worked together in hit daily soap Sasural Simar Ka, and after dating briefly, they tied the knot in 2018 in Bhopal.

Written ByRitika Handoo
Published: Aug 07, 2026, 09:40 AM IST|Updated: Aug 07, 2026, 09:40 AM IST
Why Dipika Kakar embraced Islam? And no, husband Shoaib Ibrahim is not the reason!
Image Credit: Instagram

About the Author

Ritika Handoo

Ritika Handoo

Proud Kashmiri. Bollywood Buff - Ritika Handoo has been covering the world of glitz and glamour for over 13 years. Passionate about reality shows & celeb lives, when not tapping trends, she loves exploring lifestyle reads for the soul, and works on SEO-driven content. With a Bachelor’s in English literature and Masters in Mass Communication, in the middle of ‘breaking news’ chaos, her lookout for 5Ws & H remains on priority. Started out with HT Syndication & India Today, with gaining digital exposure first at News24. Interviewed Chetan Bhagat, Neha Dhupia, Adah Sharma, Yash Birla among others. Interacted with Deepika Padukone in a media group event for Gehraiyaan. Attended Pushpa 2 success bash, Vikram Vedha media conference & interacted with Hrithik Roshan. 

Can reach out to her at: Ritika.handoo@zeemedia.com or 

@ritikahandoo on X

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Why Dipika Kakar embraced Islam? And no, husband Shoaib Ibrahim is not the reason!
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