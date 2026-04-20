Why Hansika Motwani is being trolled as ‘delulu’ over casting couch remarks: ‘These things don’t happen to.......'

New Delhi: Actress Hansika Motwani has found herself at the centre of controversy after sharing her views on the casting couch in the entertainment industry.

Hansika, who began her career as a child artiste in the late 1990s, said she has never experienced such situations and therefore could not comment on the issue.

Hansika Motwani on casting couch

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Hansika recently appeared on an episode of The Male Feminist on Hauterrfly’s YouTube channel. During the conversation, she was asked about the existence of the casting couch in showbiz.

When the host suggested that she may have been spared such experiences due to her early entry into the industry, Hansika responded, “Nahi, nahi… Aur mujhe pata hai ke kya lagta hai ke jisko kaam karna hai na, asli kaam, toh uske saath yeh sab hota nahi hoga. I come from that (thought) because mere saath nahi hua (No… And I believe that if someone genuinely wants to work, real work, then these things don’t happen to them. I come from that mindset because it hasn’t happened to me).”

When the host pointed out that even if she hadn’t experienced it personally, such practices cannot be denied, Hansika said, “I honestly can’t give a comment on this because I don’t know.”

As the discussion continued, the host stressed that the issue cannot be brushed under the carpet. Hansika responded, “Yeah, we can’t avoid it, but I don’t know about it.”

Netizens react

Her remarks did not sit well with many on social media, with several users criticising her for speaking from a place of privilege.

“Wow, she speaks from a place of so much privilege! Has she even ever done meaningful roles?” one user wrote.

Influencer Komal Pandey commented, “Good on him for inserting some sense into her brain.”

Another user called her out for being insensitive, writing, “Only a privileged person can say such things don’t exist. So insensitive of her.”

Some, however, appreciated the host for addressing the issue. “While everyone is commenting about her, let me take a moment to appreciate the host—how beautifully he mentioned that we can’t say it’s not there just because it hasn’t happened to you,” a comment read.

Others criticised her more harshly, with some calling her “delusional” and suggesting she was “playing safe.”

About Hansika Motwani

Hansika began her career on television with Shaka Laka Boom Boom, and went on to appear in projects like Koi... Mil Gaya, Aap Kaa Surroor, Escape from Taliban, Jaago and Aabra Ka Daabra.

She transitioned into lead roles at the age of 16 opposite Himesh Reshammiya in Aap Kaa Surroor.

Over the years, she has built a strong presence in South Indian cinema with films such as Engeyum Kadhal, Velayudham, Oru Kal Oru Kannadi, Theeya Velai Seiyyanum Kumaru, Singam II and Aranmanai.

Hansika was last seen in the 2024 Tamil film Guardian. She also appeared as a judge on the reality show Dhee Celebrity Special 2.

On the work front, she will next be seen in the Prime Video series Gully, directed by Praveen Sattaru, alongside Sudheer Babu, JD Chakravarthy, Shraddha Srinath and others. The release date is yet to be announced.