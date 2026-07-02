/Why is Akanksha Chamola trending? Love story with Gaurav Khanna, divorce announcement to 'bisexual' allegations

New Delhi: Television actress Akanksha Chamola is trending big time on social media these days. Reason? Well, she has joined reality show Lock Upp Season 2 as one of the contestants this year and hogged massive attention after announcing in the premiere episode that she and Bigg Boss 19 winner Gaurav Khanna are heading for a divorce. But that's not it! Let's take a look at Akanksha 's top statements made on her personal life, her love story and recent 'bisexual' claims made by fellow contestant Shreya Kalra.
Akanksha Chamola is a television actress and is known for featuring in daily soaps including 'Santoshi Maa', Dil Dhokha Aur Desire, Bhootu, Crime Patrol, Yeh Hai Aashiqui and Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye among others. She also turned a vlogger and used to share her life updates, travel diaries and visit to devotional places.
Gaurav and Akanksha did not meet on any television show sets but rather during auditions. Gaurav in many of his previous interviews has openly confessed about how he instantly fell for Akanksha the moment he saw her. She didn't recognise him and Gaurav pretended to be a newcomer and Akanksha tried to help him out with ideas to crack the audition.
Speaking to Brut India, Gaurav shared, "I am always known as a romantic actor on television, but in real life, I am not romantic, and Akanksha has often said this."
"I had gone for an audition and saw Akanksha there for the first time. I liked her then, and perhaps she liked me too. Within eight to nine months, we got married. We are completely opposite personalities, and opposites attract a lot," he said.
The couple turned friends and Gaurav later proposed in a romantic setting surrounded by nearly 100 balloons. After dating for some years, the couple tied the knot in Kanpur on November 23, 2016 with family and close friends in attendance. Many television celebrities, including Hussain Kuwajerwala, Anuj Sachdeva and Puja Banerjee were present at their wedding.
He said, "Both Akanksha and I love children. We come from large families, and everyone around us has children. But having children is a personal decision and an emotional one. Akanksha did not want children, and I supported that. I never do anything that she does not want, and I am happy with the decisions she makes. Marriage is not about the wishes of one person alone; it involves both partners. Akanksha has made many sacrifices for me."
In the latest episode of the streaming reality show ‘Lock Upp’ season 2, the actress was seen speaking to her fellow contestants, and made the revelation that she never had maternal instincts and Gaurav was fine with them not having kids.
She said, “When we were married, I never had a maternal instinct, but I was open to discovering it. It was never shut down, but gradually I realized I'm not meant for it. And he was okay with it, but I guess with time, that shifted. Now ,he wants to have kids, and I can't give him that. I don't have an instinct. I told him a long time ago, when I realized I'm not meant for it”.
Adding more, "I told him then that I'm not going to do it. So we had a discussion where I told him, ‘You want to leave me, you can leave me. Fair enough on your part’. Let's be very honest, 99% get married because you want to have kids and you want to have a big family, otherwise why would you get married? It's a fact, it's okay, he's not wrong on that”.And then Big Boss happened, and then I realized that maybe he has a lot, and I'm not able to do it, so for me, I don't want to put him in that situation. I want to be, I'm child-free for a reason. I want to be free."
On Lock Upp Season 2 premiere episode, Akanksha revealed on the show that she and Gaurav have been living separately for the past year.
She said, “Gaurav Khanna and I are getting divorced. We have been living separately for the past one year. People don’t know about this yet. This is a decision we have both taken. We have been talking about it for the past one year. There is nothing bad between Gaurav and me. We still talk to each other, but we feel that we are not right for each other as partners. That is because we both want different things in life”.
The revelation shocked fans - more so because the couple was lovey-dovey bond during Bigg Boss 19.
Days after dropping the divorce news bomb, another update about Akanksha made buzz during a recent conversation inside Lock Upp Season 2. In a recent episode, a contestant named Shreya Kalra spoke about Akanksha while talking to fellow contestant Sufi. According to ANI report, before revealing the information, Shreya asked, "Am I gonna be a bad person if I reveal it?" Sufi replied, "No, that's the game."
Shreya then claimed, "She is bisexual," leaving Sufi surprised.
The conversation came shortly after Akanksha had filed a chargesheet against Shreya inside the house, adding to the growing tension between the two contestants.
Soon after this, Sufi questioned whether such personal information should be made public. However, Shreya said that since the secret had already been revealed on the show, it would now affect Akanksha's game.
"But now it's used. She told me and we have told it on the show. So, do uski lifeline khatam, she only has one," Shreya said, referring to the show's "lifeline" format, where contestants lose a strategic advantage once their secret is revealed.
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