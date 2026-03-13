Why is Allu Arjun receiving flak after launching Allu Cinemas in Hyderabad? Know here

New Delhi: Actor Allu Arjun launched Allu Cinemas in Hyderabad’s Kokapet on Thursday evening, with the presence of Revanth Reddy, the Chief Minister of Telangana.

Arjun posted a gratitude note on X and invited everyone to experience the magic of cinema at Allu Cinemas. Several clips showed the interiors of the newly launched cinema hall online.

However, a “Wall of Greats” at the theatre has now become a hot topic of discussion, with Arjun receiving flak for not including several legendary directors.

Internet divided over ‘Wall of Greats’

A video posted by Allu Cinemas on YouTube captures the lavish interiors of Arjun’s new cinema hall.

The Wall of Greats, spread across the venue, features pictures of numerous acclaimed directors such as S. S. Rajamouli, Sukumar, Trivikram Srinivas, Mani Ratnam, Vetrimaaran, Atlee, Rishab Shetty, Prashanth Neel, Lijo Jose Pellissery, Rajkumar Hirani, Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Sandeep Reddy Vanga, along with several international filmmakers.

Why is Allu Arjun being criticised?

Many eagle-eyed fans noticed that the Wall of Greats does not feature images of S. Shankar or Ram Gopal Varma, filmmakers popularly known with shaping the language of commercial cinema.

A section of the internet also felt that eminent Telugu directors like Puri Jagannadh, Srinu Vaitla, Boyapati Srinu, K. V. Reddy, Jandhyala, Kodanda Rami Reddy and Singeetam Srinivasa Rao should also have been included.

One user wrote, “Atlee is there but Shankar isn’t. Please explain this. In Kannada, Upendra isn’t there but Neel and Rishabh are there. Moreover, in Telugu, I couldn’t spot K. Vishwanath but Sandeep Vanga is there,” commented an X (formerly Twitter) user while sharing the video.

Another wrote, “Instead of kids like Atlee, Shetty, Neel and SRV, it should be Vinayak, Puri, Vaitla.”

Another user asked, “Without RGV, how can Indian cinema exist?”

A third questioned, “What about our legendary K. Vishwanath Garu, and commercial directors like Raghavendra Rao Garu and Dasari Garu?”

Another user wrote, “KV Reddy, Vittalacharya, Singeetam Srinivasa Rao, Bapu, Raghavendra Rao, Jandhyala, Dasari Narayana Rao kuda unte baundu,” meaning it would have been nice to include those directors as well.

Others also questioned the absence of Krishna Vamsi, with one user asking, “Why is Ramya Krishnan’s husband not included?”

However, some users believed the wall featured directors Arjun has worked with or wishes to collaborate with in future. One fan commented, “The Wall of Greats means people who worked with Allu Arjun and the people Allu Arjun wants to work with.”

Allu Arjun thanks Telangana CM Revanth Reddy

The Pushpa star expressed his gratitude after the grand inauguration of Allu Cinemas.

The actor penned a heartfelt note on Instagram, thanking Revanth Reddy for attending the launch.

Posting a couple of photos from the event, Arjun wrote, “The launch of @allu.cinemas begins. I would like to thank the Hon’ble Chief Minister @revanthofficial garu for gracing the launch.

I extend my sincere thanks to Deputy Chief Minister @bhatti_vikramarka garu and Cinematography Minister @komatireddy__venkatreddy garu for their gracious presence and support.”

The photos featured Arjun with his wife Sneha Reddy, his brother Allu Sirish, his sister-in-law Nayanika Reddy and his father Allu Aravind.

The Pushpa: The Rise actor also thanked everyone who worked behind the scenes to bring the vision of Allu Cinemas to life.

Addressing the gathering after inaugurating the theatre, CM Revanth Reddy said that Allu Arjun should also act in Hollywood films.